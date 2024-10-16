UP CM Yogi Adityanath assures justice, extends support to Bahraich victim's family

The family of Ramgopal Mishra, a victim of the Bahraich incident, thanked CM Yogi Adityanath for his support. The CM assured strict action against the culprits, offered Rs 10 lakh in financial aid, and promised the family all government benefits, including housing and healthcare coverage.

The family of Ramgopal Mishra, who tragically lost his life in the Bahraich incident, expressed gratitude to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath after meeting him at his official residence. Accompanied by Mahsi MLA Sureshwar Singh, Ramgopal's parents, wife, and brother visited the Chief Minister, who extended his condolences and assured them of strict action against the perpetrators.

During the meeting, CM Yogi Adityanath pledged immediate financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh to the grieving family. He also instructed authorities to ensure that the family receives all government benefits, including housing, sanitation, and coverage under the Ayushman Bharat healthcare scheme.

Kishan Mishra, Ramgopal's brother, expressed his satisfaction after the meeting, stating, "We have received everything we needed from the Chief Minister, and the entire family is confident that justice will be served." The Chief Minister emphasized his commitment to ensuring justice and promised swift and severe punishment for those responsible for the heinous act.

The family, devastated by the loss, found solace in the Chief Minister’s assurances. In addition to financial support, they were promised housing and sanitation benefits, further easing their hardships during this difficult time.

Addressing the issue on social media platform ‘X,’ CM Yogi Adityanath reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to justice, stating, "In this time of sorrow, the Uttar Pradesh government stands firmly with the victim's family. The culprits will face the strictest consequences for their unforgivable actions."

The Bahraich incident has drawn widespread attention, and the Chief Minister's intervention brings hope to the grieving family as they await justice for Ramgopal Mishra.

