UP CM Yogi Adityanath launched the second phase of the 'School Chalo Abhiyan-2026' in Saharanpur. He called it a 'new chapter' in education and also inaugurated development projects worth over ₹613 crore to achieve a 'Developed Uttar Pradesh'.

'New Chapter' in Education and Development

Ahead of launching the second phase of a statewide school enrollment drive, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said the "School Chalo Abhiyan-2026" marks a "new chapter" in education, core values, and regional development.

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In a post on X, Chief Minister Adityanath said that books, school bags, and stationery items will be distributed to students in the Saharanpur district to mark the launch of the campaign. "With the blessings of Adi Shakti Ma Shakumbhari Devi, a new chapter of education, values, and development will commence today from the district of Saharanpur, sanctified by her grace. Along with the launch of the second phase of the statewide 'Chalo School Campaign-2026', young students will be distributed textbooks, school bags, and stationery; principals of the district's top-performing schools will be honored," he said.

He added that the day would combine education initiatives with wider development work in the district, which is aimed at achieving the goal of 'Developed Uttar Pradesh'. "Additionally, inauguration/foundation stone laying of various development projects costing over ₹613 crore will take place, and certificates will be distributed to beneficiaries of public welfare schemes. These initiatives in education and development will infuse new momentum into the resolve for an educated, prosperous, and 'Developed Uttar Pradesh," he said.

CM's Appeal to Teachers and Parents

Earlier on Monday, CM Yogi urged teachers and parents to work together to ensure every child attends school regularly while announcing the second phase of its 'Chalo School Campaign' starting from July 1.

In a post on X, Adityanath said July marks not only the beginning of a new month but also a renewed commitment to fulfil the dreams of millions of children by bringing them to school. "My esteemed fellow citizens of the state, July is not merely the beginning of a new month, but also the time for renewing our resolve to bring the dreams of millions of children to school. In Uttar Pradesh, the second phase of the 'Chalo School Campaign' is commencing from July 1," CM wrote.

He called upon teachers to make classrooms more engaging and appealed to parents to assess children beyond academic scores. "Dear teachers, ensure that children do not view school merely as part of a daily routine, but show genuine interest in attending. Activities such as sports and games can serve as excellent means to achieve this," CM said.

Emphasising the role of parents in shaping children's future, Adityanath urged them to prioritise regular school attendance and evaluate children on the basis of their dedication and determination. The Chief Minister said, "Parents, evaluate your children not by their marks, but by their determination and dedication. It is you who must ensure their regular attendance at school."