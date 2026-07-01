The MGNREGA, 2005 has been officially replaced by the Viksit Bharat - Guarantee for Rozgar and Aajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act, 2025. The new scheme increases the employment guarantee from 100 days to 125 days, says Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday described the coming into force of the Viksit Bharat - Guarantee for Rozgar and Aajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act, 2025 as a "historic day", as the new rural employment and development framework officially replaced the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), 2005, across the country from today.

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'A Superior Scheme': Chouhan on New Framework

Union Minister Chouhan, while speaking to ANI, said that the new framework marks a significant upgrade over the earlier employment guarantee programme. Explaining the launch and expanded employment guarantee under the new scheme, he said, "Today is a historic day. Yesterday marked the conclusion of MGNREGA. A scheme superior to MGNREGA, which provides for 125 days of employment instead of 100, has come into effect today: VB-G RAM G."

Decentralised Planning and Financial Allocation

Underlining financial allocation and decentralised planning through Gram Panchayats, he further added, "I am happy to state that all states have made budgetary provisions for it, and the Central Government has allocated over ₹95,600 crore for VB-G RAM G this year. Gram Panchayats will formulate effective plans; the brothers and sisters of the village will collectively decide which works are to be undertaken in their village. Developed villages will be built to pave the way for a developed India."

MGNREGA Repealed, New Era Begins

The Ministry of Rural Development, in a notification issued earlier, confirmed the nationwide implementation of the new law. With its enforcement, MGNREGA stands repealed, marking what the government termed a structural shift towards an "integrated, future-ready and productivity-oriented rural transformation" aligned with the vision of Viksit Bharat @2047.

The Centre has allocated over ₹95,600 crore for the scheme in the current financial year.

"With the coming into force of the VB-G RAM G Act, the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), 2005, stand repealed from the same date. This marks a historic transition in India's rural development framework and ushers in a new era of integrated, future-ready and productivity-oriented rural transformation aligned with the national vision of Viksit Bharat @2047," the release said.

Opposition Criticism

The Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act was passed in the Winter Session of Parliament in 2025 and replaces the 100-day employment guarantee with a 125-day guarantee. However, the Opposition has criticised the legislation for removing Mahatma Gandhi's name from the scheme and altering the 60:40 share of funds between the Centre and states.