A most-wanted criminal was shot in the leg and a police officer was injured after the accused, Busmi Srikanth, attacked a police team with a knife while they were arresting him in Telangana's Rangareddy district on Tuesday night.

A most-wanted accused and a police personnel were injured after the accused allegedly attacked officers with a knife while they were attempting to arrest him in Telangana's Rangareddy district on Tuesday night. The incident took place at around 11 pm near ORR Exit No. 12 in Bonguluru village under the limits of Adibatla Police Station.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to police, the accused, identified as Busmi Srikanth alias Ammiraju, aged between 35 and 40 years, attacked the police team with a knife while they were taking him into custody. "The accused has been identified as Busmi Srikanth alias Ammiraju, aged 35-40. He is a most-wanted criminal involved in several theft cases in Nalgonda, Miryalaguda and other places across the two Telugu states. While police were taking him into custody at ORR Exit No. 12 in Bonguluru village, he attacked the police with a knife. To save their lives, the police immediately opened fire on his leg. The accused sustained a leg injury in the firing, while one police personnel also suffered a knife injury during the attack. Both the accused and the injured police personnel have been shifted to a hospital in the Vanasthalipuram area for further treatment," the official said. An investigation into the incident is underway.

Man killed with stone in Hyderabad

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, a man was allegedly killed after being attacked with a stone in Hyderabad's Santosh Nagar area in the early hours of Monday, police said. According to police, the victim was allegedly assaulted by another man at Rajaiah Thota, where both were residing. The motive behind the killing is yet to be established. Police formed a special team following the incident, apprehended the accused, and shifted the deceased's body for post-mortem examination.

According to police officials, "In the early morning hours today, within Santosh Nagar Police Station limits, a man named Raju was attacked with a stone by another man named Nagaraju. We don't know the reason behind the incident yet. We have formed a special team and caught the accused, Nagaraju. The accused and the deceased stayed in the same place, Rajaiah Thota. We have shifted the deceased body for post-mortem examination and are investigating the matter."

More details are awaited. (ANI)