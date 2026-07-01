Operation Sheruwali entered its 40th day in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district. Security forces are continuing an extensive search and combing mission in the forested areas to track down and neutralise terrorists believed to be hiding there.

Operation Sheruwali entered its 40th day on Wednesday, with security forces continuing an extensive search operation in the forested areas of Dorimal in the Gambir Mughlan area of the Manjakote sector in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district. The operation is aimed at tracking down terrorists believed to be hiding in the area.

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Security forces remain actively engaged in the anti-terror operation, maintaining a strong presence across the forest terrain. Search and surveillance operations are continuing across the designated areas with the support of advanced equipment and coordinated ground operations.

'Operation Sheruwali' is an ongoing, large-scale counter-terrorism combing mission in the dense forest belts of the Dorimal-Gambhir Mughlan sector in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir. Launched in late May, the multi-agency operation aims to locate and neutralise armed infiltrators holed up in the region's rugged mountainous terrain.

While the operation remains underway, all participating forces are on the job, carrying out extensive searches to ensure the safety and security of the region. Officials have stated that the operation will continue until its objectives are fully achieved.

The prolonged operation highlights the determination of security forces to ensure peace and maintain security in the border district of Rajouri.

Accidental Mine Blast Injures Army Personnel

Earlier, a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) and three Army personnel were injured in an accidental mine blast during a patrol near the Line of Control (LoC) in the forward Kalal area of the Nowshera sector on June 16, according to Jammu and Kashmir Police officials.

According to the Station House Officer (SHO) of Nowshera Police Station, the incident took place at around 11 am when troops of 4 Kumaon were conducting a routine patrol in the forward LoC area. During the operation, an accidental mine blast occurred, injuring one JCO and three soldiers.

The operation will continue until the area is thoroughly sanitised and all objectives are achieved, officials added. (ANI)