UP CM Yogi Adityanath will chair a cabinet meeting to approve over 20 proposals. Key agendas include tabling a supplementary budget, the cost of the Jewar Link Expressway, and amending the Madrasa Education Council Act to stop certain degrees.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is scheduled to chair a State cabinet meeting on Tuesday morning at his official residence. More than 20 proposals are likely to receive approval during this meeting. This includes a proposal to table the supplementary budget in the legislature today.

Key Proposals on Agenda

A proposal seeking approval for the cost estimate of the Jewar Link Expressway to the Ganga Expressway (via Bulandshahr) will also be placed before the cabinet. Additionally, madrasas in the state will no longer be permitted to award 'Kamil' and 'Fazil' degrees. A proposal to amend the Madrasa Education Council Act, 2004, in this regard will be presented at the cabinet meeting.

A proposal to constitute the Prayagraj-Chitrakoot Regional Development Authority is also included in the cabinet agenda. Other agenda items include proposals for the free transfer of land for the construction of seven multi-purpose hubs in the state and the formation of a Nomadic Development Board.

Two proposals from the IT and Electronics Department will also be placed before the cabinet. Proposals regarding amendments to the guidelines for implementing the Vishwakarma Shram Samman Yojana 2.0; the implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Bima Yojana and the Restructured Weather-Based Crop Insurance Scheme in UP in accordance with Government of India guidelines.

A second five-year extension of the agreement (originally signed on February 6, 2015) for the implementation of a community project will also come before the cabinet. A proposal related to the CAG will also be presented.

CM Yogi on Monsoon Session

Earlier on Monday, CM Yogi called for discussions on issues of the poor, youth, farmers and women during the Monsoon Session of the Legislative Assembly. Speaking to reporters on the first day of the Assembly Session, CM Yogi hit back at the Samajwadi Party (SP) for raising the Ram Mandir donation embezzlement issue, stating that they obstructed the construction of the temple.

Adityanath noted the legislature as a crucial platform for discussing and resolving the issues faced by the people of the state. He noted that the month of Shravan was significant for farmers, for students with reference to admissions, and for Kanwar Yatra.

The Chief Minister said, "The Monsoon Session of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly will begin today. I welcome all the MLAs. This is an important session for us. The legislature serves as a crucial medium for conveying the voice of the people to the government and administration. The legislature is the best platform to discuss and review issues concerning the poor, farmers, the youth, and women, and to bring them to a resolution."

"Each MLA can present the issues of their constituencies and the government can resolve them. Better use of the platform is the primary objective of the BJP-led NDA government, and the double engine government is working towards it," he added. (ANI)