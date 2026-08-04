After a decade of visiting India, this European traveller says the reality is far from the stereotypes. From luxury hotels to modern highways, here's what she truly loves about the country.

A European traveller who has been visiting India for the past ten years has called out the "stereotypical" portrayal of the country on social media, saying the reality is far more impressive than the widely shared images of rubbish and stray cattle.

The traveller, whose identity has not been disclosed, shared her observations in a social media post that has since gained significant attention. She said most content creators show only the "unpleasant" side of India because it generates millions of views. But according to her, after a decade of travel across the country, she has experienced a very different India.

"People show rubbish and cows on the streets because this sells very fast on social media," she said. "But what I have experienced in the last 10 years is that there are so many amazing things in this country."

She listed several aspects of India that surprised her positively. She described the public transport system as "very comfortable and modern," adding that buses and trains are often "on the same level, sometimes even better than in many European countries." She specifically mentioned the ample legroom, which she said was a blessing for her long frame.

The traveller also highlighted India's rapidly expanding highway network. She noted that new roads are being constructed at a fast pace, drastically cutting travel time between cities. She pointed out that people can now travel from Delhi to a hill station in just three hours, something that was not possible a decade ago.

She spoke about the hospitality sector, saying most hotels in India offer such high standards that guests "can feel like a king living in a palace." She also praised the metro systems in Indian cities, describing them as "safe, modern, and on time," and convenient for both commuting and exploring cities.

"People show rubbish and cows because it sells," she said in her social media post

The traveller also drew attention to India's diverse natural landscapes. She said the country offers mountains, deserts, beaches, and varied terrains that are "worth exploring." She added that India has "amazing stadiums," some with views of the Himalayas - a sight she said she had never seen anywhere else in the world.

She urged people not to "blindly follow the stereotypes" and said the country has much more to offer than what is commonly shown online. While acknowledging that challenges exist, she insisted they do not define the country.

Her post has drawn mixed reactions. Several users agreed with her assessment, sharing their own positive experiences of travelling in India. Others, however, pointed out that the problems she dismissed are real and persistent issues that affect millions of Indians daily.