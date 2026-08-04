The Union Cabinet approved the Sudhmahadev-Dranga and Singhpora-Vailoo tunnels in J&K, ensuring all-weather connectivity. This will boost agriculture and the economy by slashing travel times and ending winter isolation for farmers in Udhampur.

The Union Cabinet has officially greenlit the construction of the strategic Sudhmahadev-Dranga and Singhpora-Vailoo tunnel projects, delivering a massive infrastructure and agricultural boost to Jammu and Kashmir. Designed to bypass high-altitude stretches chronically prone to landslides and winter blockades, these twin subterranean transit routes will establish reliable, year-round connectivity linking Chenani, Udhampur, Doda, Kishtwar, and the Kashmir Valley. By drastically slashing travel times and elevating strategic mobility, the mega-project addresses decades of severe transit bottlenecks in the Himalayan region, establishing a critical economic lifeline for trade, tourism, and regional disaster resilience.

Boost for Mountain Agriculture

The approval has ignited widespread celebration across local agricultural hubs, particularly among the farming communities of Basht Panchayat in Udhampur--a crucial vegetable-producing belt in the region. Expressing deep appreciation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, and Union Minister Jitendra Singh, local growers view the project as a decisive turning point for mountain agriculture.

Direct Market Access for Farmers

Prominent local voices, including farmer Balraj Chand and resident Arjun Chand, noted that while recent road widenings initiated positive change, the upcoming tunnels will fundamentally eliminate winter isolation. For decades, prolonged seasonal snowfall left fresh produce stranded, causing devastating post-harvest spoilage and crippling financial losses for regional agrarian households. The economic implications for the local produce market are transformative, giving a direct financial boost to farmers of the region. Former Sarpanch Surinder Singh emphasized that growers in Basht and adjacent belts--renowned for high-yield harvests of tomatoes, beans, and seasonal green vegetables--will now gain direct, uninterrupted access to primary wholesale markets in both Jammu and Srinagar. This direct access empowers farmers to bypass predatory intermediaries, secure premium pricing, protect their margins, and prevent supply chain delays.

Wider Economic Expansion

Beyond agriculture, the twin tunnels are set to catalyse broader economic expansion through robust job creation, commercial roadside ventures, and hospitality growth. The project represents a major milestone in modernising Jammu & Kashmir's rural economy, converting challenging terrain into an efficient, interconnected agrarian engine.

Locals Applaud Project

Farmer Balraj Chand told ANI, "...The new road that has been built benefits the entire area and the people living here. Now, work on the tunnel is about to begin. I hear that funds worth several crores have been allocated; the construction of the tunnel will bring further development to our region. It is beneficial for everyone... Travel time will be reduced, and the journey will be smoother; there are many such advantages... I would like to express my sincere gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi... This will benefit the farmers. Vegetables and other produce can be transported out more quickly and efficiently..."

Former Sarpanch Surinder Singh, Udhampur, told ANI that the construction of the tunnel will generate jobs for the locals and farmers will "benefit a lot". "...You must have noticed earlier that due to the construction of a proper road, our vegetables reach the market properly and the losses that farmers used to suffer earlier have been prevented. With the construction of the tunnel, we will benefit a lot; local employment will be generated... All these areas are agricultural growing areas, so there will be a lot of benefit from this, and the farmers will benefit a lot, and I want to thank our Prime Minister Narendra Modi, under whose leadership the projects are being approved..." (ANI)