Ahead of the UP budget, CM Yogi Adityanath hailed a 'transformative decade' under PM Modi. He called the budget a 'decennial testament' to his government's commitment to the state's 25 crore citizens and all-inclusive development.

As the Uttar Pradesh government prepares to present its budget on Wednesday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted what he described as a transformative decade for the state under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. In a post on 'X', CM Yogi said, "New Uttar Pradesh in a New India" has experienced unprecedented development and prosperity over the past ten years. Calling the upcoming budget a "decennial testament," the Chief Minister said it reflects his government's sustained commitment to the aspirations of the state's 25 crore citizens. "Under the illustrious leadership of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, 'the new Uttar Pradesh of a new India' is witnessing an unprecedented decade of development and prosperity. As a result of the unwavering trust and blessings of every individual, your government is today set to present the budget for the state's all-inclusive development in the Uttar Pradesh Legislature for the 10th consecutive time. This budget for the financial year 2026-27 stands as a 'decennial testament' to our commitment toward the hopes and aspirations of 25 crore residents of the state," CM Yogi wrote on 'X'.

CM Outlines Vision for 'Self-reliant and Developed Uttar Pradesh'

In another post, CM Yogi stated that Uttar Pradesh is steadily moving toward becoming a strong, self-reliant, and prosperous state through policies centered on good governance, inclusive development, and public welfare. He said the e-budget for the financial year 2026-27 will outline a clear vision, renewed direction, and a concrete action plan to achieve the goal of a "Self-reliant and Developed Uttar Pradesh." "Under the illustrious guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, 'New Uttar Pradesh' is continuously advancing towards the construction of a strong, self-reliant and prosperous state with the policy of good governance, inclusive development and public welfare. The budget for the financial year 2026-27, presented today in the Uttar Pradesh Legislature, will provide new direction, new energy, clear policy-vision and concrete action plan to the resolution of 'Self-reliant and Developed Uttar Pradesh'," CM Yogi said.

Budget to Fast-Track USD 1 Trillion Economy Goal

He further emphasised that the budget would accelerate progress toward the state's ambitious target of building a USD 1 trillion economy. According to him, the financial plan prioritises the dignity of the poor, empowerment of youth and women, and the prosperity of farmers, while laying a solid foundation for the broader vision of "Developed India-2047" and a brighter future for Uttar Pradesh. "At the same time, it will ensure the state's progress towards achieving the USD 1 trillion economy target. Keeping the dignity of the poor, the self-respect of the youth, the empowerment of mothers and the prosperity of farmers at the centre, this budget will become a strong foundation for the construction of 'Developed India-2047' and the bright future of 'New Uttar Pradesh'," CM Yogi added.

Earlier on February 9, the budget session of the Uttar Pradesh assembly began with the Governor's address and is set to conclude on February 20. (ANI)