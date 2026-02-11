Samajwadi Party MP Awadhesh Prasad slammed the UP Budget 2026-27, claiming it ignores farmers and youth. In contrast, CM Yogi Adityanath praised the budget, calling it a 'decennial testament' to the state's development and prosperity.

Samajwadi Party expresses scepticism over UP Budget

Samajwadi Party MP Awadhesh Prasad on Wednesday expressed scepticism regarding the Uttar Pradesh State Budget 2026-27, saying that there's nothing in the central budget for Uttar Pradesh or Ayodhya, and this budget has nothing to do with the state's farmers, youth, or labourers.

Speaking to ANI on the Uttar Pradesh budget, Samajwadi Party MP Awadhesh Prasad said, "We've seen the central budget, and there's nothing in the central budget for Uttar Pradesh or Ayodhya... So their budget will be on the same scale. This budget has nothing to do with the state's farmers, youth, laborers, Dalits, backward classes, minorities... Hope is placed in someone who has ever lived up to expectations, but these people have never lived up to expectations... What hope can be expected from them?"

On the other hand, talking to the media about the State Budget 2026-27, Samajwadi Party leader, Mata Prasad Pandey, said," Let us see what the Budget will offer."

CM Yogi calls budget a 'decennial testament'

On Wednesday, as the Uttar Pradesh government prepares to present its budget, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted what he described as a transformative decade for the state under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

In a post on 'X', CM Yogi said, "New Uttar Pradesh in a New India" has experienced unprecedented development and prosperity over the past ten years. Calling the upcoming budget a "decennial testament," the Chief Minister said it reflects his government's sustained commitment to the aspirations of the state's 25 crore citizens. "Under the illustrious leadership of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, 'the new Uttar Pradesh of a new India' is witnessing an unprecedented decade of development and prosperity. As a result of the unwavering trust and blessings of every individual, your government is today set to present the budget for the state's all-inclusive development in the Uttar Pradesh Legislature for the 10th consecutive time. This budget for the financial year 2026-27 stands as a 'decennial testament' to our commitment toward the hopes and aspirations of 25 crore residents of the state," CM Yogi wrote on 'X'.

In another post, CM Yogi stated that Uttar Pradesh is steadily moving toward becoming a strong, self-reliant, and prosperous state through policies centered on good governance, inclusive development, and public welfare. He said the e-budget for the financial year 2026-27 will outline a clear vision, renewed direction, and a concrete action plan to achieve the goal of a "Self-reliant and Developed Uttar Pradesh."

