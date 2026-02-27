A newlywed bride in Uttar Pradesh's Hamirpur allegedly refused to consummate her marriage, claiming she was forced into the wedding against her will and that she loves someone else.

A newlywed bride in Uttar Pradesh's Hamirpur allegedly refused to consummate her marriage, claiming she was forced into the wedding against her will and that she loves someone else. The woman, married and taken to her husband’s home late Tuesday night, allegedly refused to consummate the marriage and left for the police station at daybreak.

She reportedly told the police and family members, “My marriage has been forced on me by family pressure. I want to live with my lover instead of my husband.”

A video has also surfaced on social media, where her mother-in-law is seen thrashing her after refusal to consummate the marriage.

The incident has reignited debate over forced marriages and familial pressure.

A user wrote, “Pretty sure she was forced into this by her parents. So beating her isn't the solution. She should be sent back to her home and her parents should pay the groom all the expenses + an additional sum for wasting their time and mental peace.”

Another commented, “Women empowerment. She fights for what she thinks right rather than betraying her weded husband, lover and ultimately looking for blue drum. What is wrong in this? Some day some moment one has to come out of his comfort zone and speak his mind.”

