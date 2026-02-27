BJP's Prakash Reddy hit out at AIMIM's Akbaruddin Owaisi, calling AIMIM the "most communal party" for viewing issues through a religious lens. Reddy said the Musi Riverfront issue is legal, not communal, unlike Owaisi's claims.

BJP leader Prakash Reddy on Friday hit out at AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi, who linked the current Congress-led Telangana government's actions to those of UP CM Yogi Adityanath. Speaking to ANI, Reddy labelled AIMIM as "the most communal party in the country," accusing Owaisi of viewing every administrative issue through a religious lens. "...This is totally a communal statement. He can't connect Congress Govt with the Yogi Govt - the BJP Govt of Uttar Pradesh...In every issue, Owaisi brings up a communal issue. He speaks only about Muslims. I can say that this is the most communal party in the country," said Reddy.

BJP's Stance on Musi Riverfront Development

He futher said that the BJP's stand on the Musi Riverfront development project is that no legally constructed houses should be demolished or residents displaced, asserting that the issue should be dealt with strictly on legal grounds and not linked to any other considerations. "As far as the BJP is concerned, in connection with the Musi Riverfront development project, the Govt of Telangana should not demolish any houses or displace anyone if the houses are legally constructed. So, legal issues are different from other issues. All legal constructions should be kept away from demolition...In connection with this, BJP never sees any religious issues like Akbaruddin Owaisi..."

Owaisi Likens Telangana CM to Yogi Adityanath

On Thursday, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Floor Leader Akbaruddin Owaisi accused Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of systematically targeting the Muslim community, claiming "their enmity is with us Muslims". Speaking at an event in Hyderabad, Owaisi drew a comparison between Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, accusing them of indulging in "demolition" politics. "Yogi demolishes houses with bulldozers there, here Reddy is also demolishing houses and mosques... There is no difference between Yogi and this Reddy. There is no difference between the BJP and the Congress," Owaisi alleged.

He alleged that the BJP and Congress unite specifically on issues concerning Muslims. "Their enmity is not with encroachments or lawlessness. Their enmity is with Muslims... No one is our own," he said.

In Telangana, the Congress government's Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) has initiated massive demolition drives aimed at removing unauthorised constructions in the last year. (ANI)