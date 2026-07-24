A 24-year-old bride called off her nikah, accusing members of the groom's procession of harassing women from her family. In a twist, she married another man at the same venue just hours later.

A 24-year-old bride called off her nikah in Roorkee on Tuesday, accusing members of the groom's procession of harassing women from her family. In a twist, she married another man at the same venue just hours later. According to Gangnahar SHO Manibhushan Srivastava, the groom's procession had arrived at a banquet hall in Green Park Colony from a village near Piran Kaliyar. Trouble erupted shortly before the nikah.

"Shortly before the nikah, members of the bride’s family accused some baraatis of misbehaving with women guests, leading to a heated argument that escalated into a scuffle between the two families."

Upset over the alleged misconduct, the graduate bride refused to proceed with the marriage. Police intervened, following which both families mutually agreed to cancel the wedding.

The groom's family also agreed to return the gifts exchanged between the two families and reimburse the bride's family for the expenses incurred during the ceremony.

However, tensions flared again as the families were leaving the banquet hall, with another clash allegedly breaking out. Around 10 people sustained minor injuries, and police said all of them received treatment.

Later that night, the bride's family arranged her marriage with a man from Bilaspur village in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district. The nikah was solemnised at the same banquet hall.

The matter has since reached the Gangnahar police station. "While the groom’s family withdrew its complaint, the bride’s family sought registration of an FIR," SHO Srivastava said. Police added that the case is under investigation.