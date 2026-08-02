The body of a girl with multiple injuries was found in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district. Police suspect murder. The victim was reportedly missing from her home, but her family had not filed a complaint. A probe has been launched.

The body of a girl was recovered in the Bulandshahr district of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday evening, with police suspecting it to be a case of murder due to the presence of multiple injuries on the victim's body.

According to the police, the deceased was a resident of Nihari village under the Chaulapur police station limits. She had reportedly gone missing from her home recently, though no formal complaint was lodged by her family.

Police Launch Probe

Speaking to ANI, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Bulandshahr, Dinesh Kumar Singh, said, "A girl's body was found. It appears to be a case of murder. Her body bears so many wounds. The girl was from Nihari, in the Chaulapur area. She had gone missing from her home and never returned. Her family did not report the matter to the authorities, which is a point worth noting, so there was no initial awareness of the situation."

The SSP further informed that the body has been sent for a forensic examination to ascertain the exact cause of death. "Now that the body has been recovered this evening, we are having a post-mortem examination conducted. A case has been registered, and all our teams, including SWAT, surveillance, and ELIMET, are actively working on the investigation," SSP Singh added.

The police are currently investigating all possible angles, including personal enmity or foul play, to identify the perpetrators. "We are looking into the modus operandi and the motive, and the case will be solved soon. Strict action will be taken against those involved," the SSP assured. (ANI)