Odisha Dy CM Pravati Parida inaugurated the Subhadra Shakti Kendra in Puri to promote women-led SHGs. In Madhya Pradesh, CM Mohan Yadav distributed Rs 300 crore in loans to SHGs and launched development projects worth over Rs 283 crore.

Odisha Deputy Chief Minister and Women & Child Development and Mission Shakti Minister Pravati Parida on Saturday inaugurated the District Subhadra Shakti Kendra in Puri to promote women entrepreneurship and strengthen market linkages for products made by women-led Self-Help Groups (SHGs).

The Deputy Chief Minister also attended the regional 'Subhadra Shakti Vision Sammilani' at the Swaminarayan Temple in Puri, where she interacted with members of Block Level Federations (BLFs) from Puri, Cuttack, Khordha and Nayagarh districts. During the interaction, Parida highlighted the contribution of BLF members towards women empowerment, economic self-reliance and social development. She also sought suggestions from the participants to further strengthen initiatives aimed at empowering women in the state.

Madhya Pradesh Extends Support to Self-Help Groups

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday distributed loans worth Rs 300 crore to Self-Help Groups (SHGs) across the state and inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for development projects worth over Rs 283 crore in Jhabua district.

The loans worth Rs 300 crore were distributed under the Madhya Pradesh State Rural Livelihood Mission to strengthen self-help groups. Of the total amount, Rs 10.8 crore was sanctioned for 215 self-help groups in Jhabua district.

The Chief Minister laid the foundation stone for 29 development works worth Rs 174.64 crore and inaugurated 28 development and infrastructure projects worth Rs 109.17 crore in Jhabua. Besides distributing benefits to beneficiaries under various government schemes, he felicitated meritorious students and visited the 'Aajeevika Mela' exhibition on the occasion.

Addressing the programme, the Chief Minister said Madhya Pradesh is progressing with the strength and blessings of women, highlighting the state's focus on women's empowerment through self-help groups and livelihood initiatives.

"Women's empowerment is taking place at both the government and social levels. Women are strengthening self-help groups and playing an active role in agriculture, livestock, banking and enterprise facilitators. Madhya Pradesh is progressing with the strength and blessings of sisters," the Chief Minister said. (ANI)