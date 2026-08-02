Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini lauded Bhiwani boxers Preeti Pawar (54 kg) and Jasmine Lamboria (57 kg) for their gold-medal victories at the Commonwealth Games, celebrating them as an inspiration and a moment of pride for the entire nation.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has congratulated Preeti Pawar and Jasmine Lamboria, boxers from the state, on their gold-medal performances at the Commonwealth Games. Bhiwani boxer Preeti Pawar won a gold medal in the women's 54 kg weight category, while Jasmine Lamboria, also from Bhiwani, brought the country another golden success by winning gold in the women's 57 kg weight category.

CM Saini Lauds 'Daughters of Bhiwani'

The Chief Minister said that these daughters of Bhiwani, through their indomitable courage, hard work and discipline, have made the entire nation proud. He said that Haryana's daughters are continuously delivering outstanding performances in national and international sporting competitions and flying the Tricolour high on the world stage.

A Moment of National Pride

The Chief Minister said that the achievement is a moment of pride not just for Haryana but for the entire country. He said this achievement by both players will inspire lakhs of young athletes across the state.

Haryana Government's Commitment to Sports

Saini said the Haryana government is committed to providing athletes with world-class facilities, modern sports infrastructure, better training, and a transparent sports policy. As a result, athletes from the state are continuously delivering outstanding performances in international competitions and bringing glory to the nation's name.

The Chief Minister conveyed his best wishes for a bright future to both gold-medal-winning players, their families, coaches, and the Indian boxing contingent. He expressed confidence that Haryana's athletes would continue to set new milestones for the country in the times ahead. (ANI)