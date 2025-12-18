SP MP Ram Gopal Yadav criticised Delhi CM Rekha Gupta for her alleged ignorance on pollution, suggesting a 'one car per person' rule. With Delhi's AQI at 358, authorities are cracking down on polluting vehicles ahead of a Lok Sabha debate.

'She Thinks AQI Is Temperature': SP MP Slams Delhi CM

Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav on Thursday criticised the Delhi Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta, saying that she doesn't believe there is pollution in the capital city, further underlining that the way to curb the issue of air pollution is to limit one vehicle to every individual. "I do not think there will be any discussion on pollution because, according to the Delhi chief minister, there is no pollution in Delhi. She says the AQI is the temperature, so she does not know what pollution is... If we want to eradicate pollution, I have one suggestion: every individual should have just one car, and the consumption of petrol and diesel should be limited..." he said.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Delhi's Battle Against 'Very Poor' Air Quality

The Air Quality Index (AQI) on Thursday morning was recorded at 358 in the "very poor" category, as of 10 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

Meanwhile, teams from Transport Enforcement conducted checks on vehicles in the National Capital as part of intensified measures to combat rising air pollution in the Delhi-NCR region. This comes a day after the Supreme Court allowed the Delhi government to take action against owners of vehicles operating below the BS IV emission standard in the NCR. Vehicles without a valid Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC) will be denied fuel at petrol pumps, while trucks carrying construction materials into Delhi have been banned to curb pollution levels.

Lok Sabha To Discuss Pollution Crisis

Meanwhile, the 6th Session of the 18th Lok Sabha will convene at 11 am on Thursday to discuss a range of legislative, policy, and committee matters, with a special focus on air pollution in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) under Rule 193. MPs Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, and Bansuri Swaraj will raise concerns over the deteriorating air pollution and its impact on public health in the Delhi National Capital Region (NCR).

Yadav Criticises Renaming Of MGNREGA Scheme

Moreover, Yadav criticised the decision to rename the MGNREGA scheme with VB-G Ram G and said, "People who are in power are anti-Gandhi. They even hate Gandhi's name. Otherwise, why would someone change the MNREGA scheme to fool people? What change did they bring in?... I think this is a conspiracy to shut down the whole scheme." (ANI)