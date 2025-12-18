In a tragic incident in Nainital's Kainchi Dham area, three people died on the spot after a car carrying seven passengers fell into a gorge. The victims were on their way to Kainchi Dham when the accident occurred. Further details are awaited.

There were seven people in the car, all of whom were going to Kainchi Dham, out of whom three lost their lives due to the impact of the accident. Further details are awaited in the incident.

SDRF Rescues Three in Earlier Truck Accident

Earlier, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) rescued three people after a truck crashed into a ditch in Nainital.

The incident occurred near the Lohali area of the Nainital district on December 3. A local person informed the SDRF team about the incident on Tuesday, after which they immediately left for the spot with rescue equipment.

As per the official statement, the truck fell into a deep ditch of 200 meters.

Acting swiftly on the incident, the SDRF team rescued three injured individuals and admitted them to the hospital for further treatment.

Official Statement on Rescue Operation

An official statement from SDRF reads, "On December 3, 2024, SDRF was informed by a local person that a truck had fallen into a ditch near the Lohali area, for which the SDRF team is required for rescue. On the said information, the SDRF team immediately left for the spot with rescue equipment under the leadership of Chief Constable Naveen Kunwar."

"The SDRF team reached the spot and took immediate action, reached the said vehicle in a deep ditch about 200 meters below and 03 injured were brought to the main road through an alternative route on a stretcher and sent to the hospital by ambulance for proper treatment," it added.