Uttar Pradesh BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary criticized the INDIA bloc for internal divisions, claiming the opposition lacks a clear vision for development and prioritizes personal ambitions over the public interest ahead of 2027 state polls.

UP BJP Chief Targets INDIA Bloc Citing Cracks Ahead Of Assembly Polls

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 24 (ANI): Ahead of the forthcoming assembly polls, Uttar Pradesh BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary on Tuesday targeted the INDIA bloc, alleging cracks and differences within the opposition alliance. He further accused INDIA bloc constituents of prioritising political ambitions and power over public service.

In a post on X, Chaudhary alleged the opposition alliance lacked a common vision and a clear roadmap for development, while asserting that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) was heading towards another electoral victory. “There are disputes among them, there are cracks in the alliance, the people are wise, the NDA is heading for a hat-trick”, Chaudhary said.

Questioning the INDIA bloc’s ability to serve public interests, Chaudhary alleged that political compulsions, personal interests and opportunism had taken precedence over public service. “When the commitment to public service is left behind and the hunger for power, political compulsions, personal interests and opportunism take over, how can the people hope for their interests to be served? How can those who do not trust one another claim to win the people’s trust and live up to their expectations?” he said.

“No shared vision, no clear roadmap for development. All that is visible in the alliance is a calculation of personal ambitions and a share of power. The people are watching everything. An alliance built on the self-interest of those in power cannot be an answer to the people’s aspirations,” Chaudhary added.

The remarks came as the Samajwadi Party and Congress began their first round of seat-sharing discussions in New Delhi on Monday for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. The two-day meeting, scheduled for November 23 and 24, is aimed at working out a seat-sharing arrangement between the two parties.

After initially seeking 175-200 seats in the 403-member Assembly, the Congress has begun negotiations with the SP over its seat-sharing demand. The party submitted its list of preferred constituencies to the SP during the first round of discussions in New Delhi on Monday. Two sides are seeking to finalise an arrangement ahead of the 2027 assembly elections.

The SP and Congress had contested the 2024 Lok Sabha elections together as part of the INDIA bloc. The SP won 37 seats, while the Congress secured six in Uttar Pradesh, strengthening their political partnership ahead of the next assembly election.