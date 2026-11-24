A husband-wife dispute turned into a public confrontation in Fatehabad, Haryana, after the wife accused her mother-in-law of occupying their house while she attended a court hearing. Police reached the spot as the argument escalated.

A domestic dispute between a husband and wife turned into a public confrontation on the streets of Doctor Dhudiya in Fatehabad, Haryana. The argument reportedly created a commotion in the locality, drawing the attention of passersby and residents. According to the wife's allegations, her mother-in-law occupied the house while she was away attending a court hearing. The disagreement over the property and family matter soon escalated, bringing the couple face-to-face in a heated argument on the street.

Wife Accuses Mother-in-Law of Occupying House

The woman reportedly alleged that her mother-in-law took possession of the house while she was away for a court date. The allegation became the centre of the dispute, with the husband and wife engaging in a public argument. The incident attracted attention from people in the neighbourhood as the disagreement continued on the street. The exact circumstances surrounding the alleged occupation of the house remain unclear.

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Police Intervention Fails to Calm the Situation

Police personnel reached the spot after the dispute came to their attention. However, their presence reportedly did not immediately bring the situation under control, as the argument between the husband and wife continued and escalated further. The incident has drawn attention to the way domestic and property-related disagreements can spill into public spaces. Further details about any formal complaint or police action in the matter are awaited.