A massive fire broke out in Puwani village in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district, destroying multiple houses and affecting over 30 families. Police, fire services and SDRF teams rushed to the spot as damage assessment began.

A devastating fire broke out in Puwani village in the Mori block of Uttarkashi district, Uttarakhand, on Tuesday at around 4:30 PM, leaving more than 30 families affected. The fire reportedly started in a single house before spreading rapidly to several nearby buildings. Within a short time, the flames engulfed multiple structures, reducing homes and household belongings to ashes. The incident has left several families devastated, with many losing their houses and possessions in the blaze.

Fire Spreads Rapidly Across Multiple Houses

According to the available information, the fire initially broke out in one residential building but quickly spread to neighbouring structures. The rapid spread of the flames caused extensive damage across the village, affecting more than 30 families. The scale of the destruction has raised concerns about the difficulties of controlling fires in closely situated residential areas, particularly in villages where flames can spread from one building to another within minutes.

Viral Video: Husband-Wife Clash in Front of Police Over Mother-in-Law's House in Haryana!(WATCH)

Viral Video: Worker Hangs From High-Tension Wires After Hydra Tips Over! (WATCH)

Police and SDRF Teams Reach the Spot

Following the incident, police personnel, fire services, revenue officials and teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) rushed to the village to assist with rescue and response operations. Authorities are working at the site, while an assessment of the damage is currently underway. The exact extent of the losses is yet to be determined. The incident has left the affected families facing significant uncertainty, as they assess the damage and the loss of their homes and belongings. Further details regarding the cause of the fire and the rehabilitation arrangements for those affected are awaited.