Governor Kavinder Gupta addressed the International Shri Renuka Ji Fair, praising India's cultural renaissance and development mantra while urging youth to preserve heritage, reject drugs, and support local products for a Viksit Bharat.

Himachal Governor Addresses Closing Of International Renuka Ji Fair

Sirmaur (Himachal Pradesh) [India], November 24 (ANI): The Himachal Pradesh Governor, Kavinder Gupta, on Tuesday said that India is witnessing a remarkable cultural renaissance alongside rapid modern development under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with the country's rich spiritual and civilisational heritage gaining renewed recognition on the global stage. The Governor was accompanied by the Lady Governor, Bindu Gupta.

Addressing the closing ceremony of the International Shri Renuka Ji Fair in Sirmaur district, the Governor said the Prime Minister's mantra of ‘Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi’ had provided a new direction to the country's development journey by integrating modern progress with the preservation of its ancient cultural and spiritual heritage. Referring to the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Kashi Vishwanath Dham and Mahakal Lok in Ujjain, Kavinder Gupta said these initiatives reflected India's renewed cultural consciousness. He observed that religious and cultural gatherings like the Shri Renuka Ji Fair were instrumental in strengthening India's civilisational identity, preserving traditional values and promoting social harmony.

Highlighting the significance of the divine reunion of Mata Renuka Ji and Bhagwan Shri Parshuram, the Governor said the fair symbolised maternal affection, sacrifice, devotion and the enduring strength of Indian family values. Emphasising the prominent position accorded to women in Sanatan Dharma, Kavinder Gupta said the traditions of invoking Sita-Ram, Radhe-Krishna and Lakshmi-Narayan reflected the profound reverence for womanhood in Indian culture. “Respect for women must not remain confined to religious beliefs but should be reflected in our conduct and social practices,” he said, adding that in consonance with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of women-led development, society must create greater opportunities for women to assume leadership roles in education, science, entrepreneurship, politics and public administration.

Underscoring the immense potential of religious tourism in Himachal Pradesh, the Governor advocated the planned development of sacred destinations like Renuka Ji as prominent centres of spiritual, cultural and eco-tourism. He said improved connectivity, promotion of homestays, local handicrafts and tourism-based entrepreneurship could generate substantial employment and self-employment opportunities for the youth while strengthening the rural economy. Calling upon people to embrace the Prime Minister's ‘Vocal for Local’ and Swadeshi initiatives, Kavinder Gupta said traditional fairs provided an important platform for local artisans, women self-help groups and small entrepreneurs to showcase their products. He stressed that supporting indigenous products would strengthen local livelihoods and contribute towards building an Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

The Governor also emphasised the need to connect the younger generation with India's cultural roots and Sanatan values while encouraging them to excel in modern education, science and technology. He urged universities, educational institutions and researchers across Himachal Pradesh to undertake systematic documentation and digital preservation of the state's ancient Dev traditions, folklore, folk music, temples and religious fairs, ensuring that this invaluable heritage remains accessible to future generations.

Expressing serious concern over the growing menace of drug abuse, Kavinder Gupta called upon religious institutions, social organisations, parents and youth to launch a comprehensive people's movement against narcotics. He said drug addiction not only destroyed individual lives but also shattered the dreams and aspirations of entire families. The Governor appreciated the initiatives undertaken to make the fair plastic-free and promote the use of natural leaf plates, stressing the collective responsibility of preserving the ecological sanctity and natural beauty of Renuka Lake. From the sacred land of Mata Renuka Ji, Kavinder Gupta urged citizens to take five pledges — preserving cultural heritage and Dev traditions, contributing towards a drug-free Himachal Pradesh, respecting and empowering women, promoting Swadeshi and local products, and actively participating in environmental conservation and the realisation of Viksit Bharat@2047.

The Governor congratulated the fair committee, district administration, police department, Renuka Ji Development Board, artists, voluntary organisations and all stakeholders for the successful conduct of the international fair. He extended warm greetings to the people of Himachal Pradesh and prayed for the peace, prosperity and well-being of all citizens. Earlier, the Governor and Lady Governor Bindu Gupta offered prayers at the Lord Parshuram Temple and Mata Renuka Ji Temple and participated in the traditional ‘Dev Vidai’ procession. The Governor also honoured departments that won prizes in the exhibition organised during the fair.

MLA and Chairman of Renuka Development Board Vinay Kumar welcomed the Governor on his first visit to Shri Renuka Ji and highlighted the participation of local artists and the fair’s green initiatives. He presented traditional mementoes to the Governor and Lady Governor. Artists of the North Zone Cultural Centre presented a cultural programme. Deputy Commissioner Sirmaur Priyanka Verma delivered the vote of thanks. MP Suresh Kashyap, former Speaker of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly Rajiv Bindal, Superintendent of Police Nishchint Negi, officers of the district administration and other dignitaries were present. Later, the Governor circumambulated Renuka Lake and visited the zoo, where he viewed the Bengal tiger housed there.