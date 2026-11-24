A worker narrowly escaped electrocution in Rudrapur after a hydra machine tipped over during high-voltage maintenance work, leaving him hanging from power lines. The incident highlights the dangers of electrical operations.

A worker had a terrifying near-death experience in Rudrapur after a hydra machine reportedly tipped over during high-voltage maintenance work, leaving him hanging from high-tension electrical wires. The incident could have resulted in a major tragedy, as the worker was left suspended at a dangerous height with live electrical lines nearby. He narrowly escaped electrocution, highlighting the serious risks associated with electrical maintenance operations and workplace safety.

Hydra Machine Loses Balance During Maintenance Work

According to the available information, the incident occurred while maintenance work was being carried out near high-voltage power lines. A worker was reportedly operating at an elevated height when the hydra machine lost its balance and tipped over. The sudden movement left him hanging from the high-tension wires, creating a potentially fatal situation. The incident also drew attention to the dangers of operating heavy machinery near overhead electrical infrastructure, where even a minor equipment failure can have serious consequences.

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Incident Raises Concerns Over Workplace Safety

The worker's narrow escape has once again brought workplace safety precautions into focus, particularly during high-risk electrical operations. Maintenance activities near high-voltage lines require proper equipment, trained personnel and strict adherence to safety procedures. The incident highlights the importance of ensuring that lifting machinery is stable and suitable for the work being carried out. It also raises questions about the safety arrangements in place during such operations. While the worker reportedly escaped electrocution, the incident serves as a reminder of the potentially life-threatening consequences of inadequate safety measures around high-voltage electrical infrastructure.