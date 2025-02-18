UP assembly becomes first in country to be equipped with translator

The Uttar Pradesh assembly session set to commence on Tuesday will be the first assembly in the country to be equipped with the facility of a translator, as per a release.

Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Feb 18, 2025, 11:21 AM IST

The arrangement for this will be proposed before the Ruling committee and will be implemented once approved by the House of Suit, a statement from the release stated.

The Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has reviewed the translation rehearsals of Awadhi, Braj, Bhojpuri, Bundelkhand and English in the Assembly.
The session starting today is expected to hold discussions on the Prayagraj stampede and Sambhal violence.

Prior to the all-party meeting, the Working committee had held a meeting on Monday under the chairmanship of Assembly speaker Satish Mahana, in which the proposed program of the budget session which is to be held from today to March 5 was also approved.

It was decided that the budget session will begin on 18 February 2025 at 11 am in the joint meeting of the Legislature with the address of Governor Anandiben Patel.

People of both houses will be present during this period.

From 19 February to February 21, there will be legislative works with discussion on the vote of thanks for the Governor's address in the House.

Meanwhile, the government will present the budget for the next financial year (2025-26) at 11 am on February 20.

The budget of UP is estimated to be around seven and a half lakh crores.

The budget will be discussed in the House on February 24, 25, 27 and 28. Similarly, on March 3,4 and 5th, the demands of budget grants in the Assembly will be discussed.

On March 5, the government will pass the budget for the next financial year in the House. In the meeting of the Working Committee, it has been agreed to place two ordinances (Uttar Pradesh Municipal Planning and Amendment) Ordinance 2025 and Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (Amendment) Ordinance 2025) during the session. 

