Andhra Pradesh SHOCKER! 16-year-old raped, impregnated, dies after giving birth; POCSO case filed

A 16-year-old girl from Chittoor district in Andhra Pradesh died after giving birth to a baby. The girl was allegedly raped and impregnated by a man who is yet to be apprehended, according to officials.

ANI |Published: Feb 18, 2025, 10:49 AM IST

A 16-year-old girl from Chittoor district in Andhra Pradesh died after giving birth to a baby. The girl was allegedly raped and impregnated by a man who is yet to be apprehended, according to officials.

Palamaneru police officials said on Monday that the girl was a 10th-class student at a local school in Palamaneru constituency. She was allegedly raped by a man, resulting in pregnancy.

Due to health issues, she was admitted to a local hospital and later hospitalised in Palamaneru Hospital. After her condition worsened, doctors referred her to another hospital, where she gave birth to a boy.

However, due to severe anemia and respiratory complications, the girl's condition deteriorated, and she was shifted to RUA hospital in Tirupati. Despite efforts to save her, the girl died on Sunday, doctors said.

The police have registered a case under the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) and are in search of the suspect.

Earlier on February 14, a horrific acid attack happened in Gurramkonda Mandal of Annamayya District in Andhra Pradesh, on a young woman by allegedly her male classmate. The victim was also stabbed with a knife by the accused, according to officials.

The victim is identified as Gautami. She belongs to Perampalli village and is a degree student.

While speaking to the media, Gautami stated that the attacker was her classmate and studied with her in the degree college of Madanapalle. She was immediately rushed to the government hospital in Madanapalle by 108 ambulance for treatment.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu strongly condemned the attack, directing officials to take strict action against the culprits and ensure that the victim receives the best treatment.

The CM's office expressed on X, "Hon'ble Chief Minister Shri Nara Chandrababu Naidu strongly condemned the acid attack on a young woman by a lover in Perampalli village, Gurramkonda mandal, Annamayya district. He ordered strict action to be taken against the accused. The victim girl will be provided with better medical treatment and the government will provide all possible support to her family."

