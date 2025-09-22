Sujata Kushwaha, an Anganwadi worker from Ramgarh village in Chahaniya block of Chandauli district, has become an inspiring example of how one woman’s determination can illuminate an entire community.

The face of women’s empowerment in Uttar Pradesh is undergoing a remarkable transformation. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s Mission Shakti campaign has instilled a renewed sense of confidence among women, strengthening their role in ensuring safety, dignity, and independence. In this context, Sujata Kushwaha, an Anganwadi worker from Ramgarh village in Chahaniya block of Chandauli district, has become an inspiring example of how one woman’s determination can illuminate an entire community.

In Ramgarh village, young Adarsh, son of Harishchandra Paswan, was battling severe malnutrition. Weak, lethargic, and without the sparkle of childhood in his eyes, he mirrored the struggles of his impoverished family that lacked awareness of nutrition and hygiene. It was then that Sujata, driven by the spirit of Mission Shakti, took it upon herself to change his life. She visited the family repeatedly, patiently explaining that recovery required proper diet and care, not just the passage of time. Her persistence laid the foundation for change.

Sujata brought Adarsh to the Anganwadi center, recorded his weight and height, and arranged for his medical check-up through an ANM at a VHND session. She guided the family on nutrition, the importance of supplements, clean drinking water, and hygiene practices. From her own resources, she even provided peanut powder to support his diet. Weeks of consistent follow-up, counseling, and care showed results—Adarsh regained strength, gained weight, and now plays and laughs like any other child.

But Sujata’s mission did not stop with one child. She carried the message of nutrition awareness across the village, demonstrating that when women are informed and determined, malnutrition can be eliminated from society. “At times, people refused to listen, but I never gave up,” she says. Today, seeing children play and laugh gives her a sense of fulfillment and pride.

Mission Shakti, launched by the Yogi government, is not just a campaign for women’s safety and respect; it is creating leaders who are driving real social change. Anganwadi workers like Sujata Kushwaha are living embodiments of this vision.

Her story proves that when women are empowered, they safeguard not just their own families but also shape the destiny of society and future generations. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s women empowerment initiative is no longer just a slogan; it is becoming a transformative movement that is reshaping Uttar Pradesh.