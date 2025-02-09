Pune SHOCKER! 4 hostel girls expelled over online pizza order, parents outraged

Four female students at the Social Welfare Hostel in Maharashtra's Pune were expelled for a month after one of them ordered a pizza online.

4 Pune hostel girls expelled over online pizza order, outrage among parents ddr
Author
Divya Danu
Updated: Feb 9, 2025, 4:13 PM IST

Four female students at the Social Welfare Hostel in Pune were expelled for a month after one of them ordered a pizza online. According to reports, the hostel, managed by the Social Justice Department and home to 250 students, took strict action after warden Minakshi Narahare discovered the order.

When none of the girls admitted to ordering the pizza, the warden issued a notice threatening all four with suspension unless someone confessed by February 8.

Also Read: Aero Show 2025: Cockroach found in meal at air show in Bengaluru; pictures go viral

The parents of the expelled students expressed outrage after being summoned and allegedly subjected to discussions on unrelated topics instead of their children's academics.

Despite their strong protests against the unfair disciplinary action, hostel authorities refused to revoke the expulsion, intensifying frustration among both parents and students.

Also Read: Kolkata SHOCKER! Fake photographer duo blackmails, rapes two women; one arrested, another on the run

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Mysuru girl, 4, enters India Book of Records by naming all states and capitals in 40 seconds ddr

Mysuru girl, 4, enters India Book of Records by naming all states and capitals in 40 seconds

People trust PM Modi's guarantees: Anurag Thakur on BJP's win in Delhi polls

Anurag Thakur on BJP's win in Delhi polls: 'People trust PM Modi's guarantees'

Aero India 2025: India's first and only woman Rafale pilot Shivangi Singh to lead Shakti formation ddr

Aero India 2025: India's first and only woman Rafale pilot Shivangi Singh to lead Shakti formation

Mahakumbh 2025: Rajasthan CM and Cabinet take holy dip, announce welfare decisions for state

Mahakumbh 2025: Rajasthan CM and Cabinet take holy dip, announce welfare decisions for state

Mahakumbh 2025 medical facilities: Over 7 lakh devotees receive best healthcare services

Mahakumbh 2025 medical facilities: Over 7 lakh devotees receive best healthcare services

Recent Stories

Thai hostages freed from Hamas after a year reunite with families in emotional homecoming (WATCH) ddr

Thai hostages freed from Hamas after a year reunite with families in emotional homecoming (WATCH)

The Impact of Stress on Your Skin and Techniques to Overcome MEG

The Impact of Stress on Your Skin and Techniques to Overcome

IND vs ENG, 2nd ODI: Jadeja dismisses Joe Root for 13th time in international cricket; WATCH viral moment

IND vs ENG, 2nd ODI: Jadeja dismisses Joe Root for 13th time in international cricket; WATCH viral moment

Mysuru girl, 4, enters India Book of Records by naming all states and capitals in 40 seconds ddr

Mysuru girl, 4, enters India Book of Records by naming all states and capitals in 40 seconds

Include these 5 probiotic drinks in your diet to keep your gut healthy MEG

Include these 5 probiotic drinks in your diet to keep your gut healthy

Recent Videos

CM Yogi Enjoys Quality Time with Grandchildren in Pauri Garhwal, Uttarakhand

CM Yogi Enjoys Quality Time with Grandchildren in Pauri Garhwal, Uttarakhand

Video Icon
Maha Shivratri 2025 🕉️ Shubh Muhurat, Date & Puja Rituals You Must Know 🙏

Maha Shivratri 2025 🕉️ Shubh Muhurat, Date & Puja Rituals You Must Know 🙏

Video Icon
Governor Pritzker TROLLS Trump: Lake Michigan 'Renamed' to 'Lake Illinois' | Asianet Newsable

Governor Pritzker TROLLS Trump: Lake Michigan 'Renamed' to 'Lake Illinois' | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Rasha Thadani and Vijay Varma's FUN TRIP to Burj Khalifa in DUBAI, Missed Tamannaah Bhatia

Rasha Thadani and Vijay Varma's FUN TRIP to Burj Khalifa in DUBAI, Missed Tamannaah Bhatia

Video Icon
😱 What Happened to Rachin Ravindra? 🚑 Injured & Rushed Off Field in NZ vs PAK Clash! 🏏 #Highlights

😱 What Happened to Rachin Ravindra? 🚑 Injured & Rushed Off Field in NZ vs PAK Clash! 🏏 #Highlights

Video Icon