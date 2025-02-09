Pune SHOCKER! 4 hostel girls expelled over online pizza order, parents outraged

Four female students at the Social Welfare Hostel in Maharashtra's Pune were expelled for a month after one of them ordered a pizza online.

Four female students at the Social Welfare Hostel in Pune were expelled for a month after one of them ordered a pizza online. According to reports, the hostel, managed by the Social Justice Department and home to 250 students, took strict action after warden Minakshi Narahare discovered the order.

When none of the girls admitted to ordering the pizza, the warden issued a notice threatening all four with suspension unless someone confessed by February 8.

The parents of the expelled students expressed outrage after being summoned and allegedly subjected to discussions on unrelated topics instead of their children's academics.

Despite their strong protests against the unfair disciplinary action, hostel authorities refused to revoke the expulsion, intensifying frustration among both parents and students.

