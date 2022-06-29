Unwarranted: India slams UN official's statement on Teesta Setalvad arrest

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that 'labelling such legal actions as persecution for activism is misleading and unacceptable'.

Two days after the United Nations' human rights body sought the release of activist Teesta Setalvad and others, India on Wednesday said that the remarks are 'completely unwarranted' and it constitutes an 'interference in India's independent judicial system'.

In response to media queries, foreign ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that the 'authorities in India act against violations of law strictly in accordance with established judicial processes'.

Bagchi further added that 'labelling such legal actions as persecution for activism is misleading and unacceptable'.

The UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights had expressed concern post the Gujarat Police arrested her hours after the Supreme Court dismissed Zakia Jafri’s plea against clean chit to Narendra Modi in the 2002 riots case.

The United Nations body had called for her early release.

UN Special Rapporteur on Human Rights Defenders Mary Lawlor said, "Deeply concerned by reports of Teesta Setalvad being detained by the Anti-Terrorism Squad of Gujarat Police. Teesta is a strong voice against hatred and discrimination. Defending human rights is not a crime."

"I call for her release and an end to persecution by the Indian state," Lawlor added.

Zakia Jafri is the wife of former MP Ehsan Jafri, who was killed among 68 at the Gulberg Society in Ahmedabad on February 28, 2002.

The incident had taken place just a day after a coach of the Sabarmati Express was burnt at Godhra, in which 59 people were killed. The incident had led to statewide riots.