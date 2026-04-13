Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan praised the three-day Unnat Krishi Mahotsav in Raisen, saying farmers acquired significant information to improve their farming. The event concluded with Nitin Gadkari and Chouhan in attendance.

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan praised the Unnat Krishi Mahotsav initiative, asserting that farmers acquired significant information through the three-day festival. His remarks came following the conclusion of the three-day Unnat Krishi Mahotsav in Raisen inaugurated earlier by Union Ministers Rajnath Singh and Shivraj Singh Chouhan

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"This was a wonderful Unnat Krishi Mahotsav. The most beautiful thing was that every session was conducted with great seriousness and sincerity. We are just coming from the Animal Husbandry and Fisheries session... Farmers got a lot of information. By taking advantage of this information, farmers will further improve their farming," Chouhan told ANI.

Closing Ceremony Highlights Vision for Rural Prosperity

The national-level agricultural fair 'Unnat Krishi Mahotsav' concluded in Raisen with great enthusiasm, innovation, and the participation of thousands of farmers, the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare said in an official statement

The closing ceremony was marked by the presence of Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari and Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. While Nitin Gadkari presented a broad vision for road development, modern agricultural technologies, water conservation, alternative energy, and rural prosperity, Shivraj Singh Chouhan reiterated his firm commitment to implementing the 'seed-to-market' agricultural roadmap at the ground level, as per the statement.

Benefits under various government schemes were distributed to farmers during the closing session. Union Minister of State for Agriculture & Farmers Welfare Ramnath Thakur and Haryana Agriculture Minister Shyam Singh Rana also addressed the gathering.

The event was attended by Madhya Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda, along with several ministers, Members of Parliament, MLAs, public representatives, agricultural scientists, experts, senior officials, and thousands of farmers. (ANI)