DMK MP P Wilson criticized the UP govt and CBI over former MLA Kuldeep Sengar's bail in the Unnao rape case. He said the govt failed the survivor and the CBI delayed its challenge to the Delhi HC order, now filed in the Supreme Court.

DMK MP Slams UP Govt, CBI Over Bail

DMK MP P Wilson said that the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government should have atleast provided "good facilities" to the rape survivor a day after the Central Bureau of Investigation on filed a Special Leave Petition (SLP) before the Supreme Court challenging the Delhi High Court order that suspended the sentence and granted bail to former Uttar Pradesh MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in the Unnao rape case.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"The Delhi HC appears to have granted bail in this case... The CBI should have at least taken steps to object to the bail grant... The UP government should have at least provided good facilities to the rape survivor, whereas the CBI has not taken any steps... Only when all parties came out in protest did they say that they were taking steps to challenge the order. This shows that women and minorities in India are not safe in the hands of BJP... Minorities were attacked in MP and Chhattisgarh...," Wilson told reporters on Friday.

CBI Challenges High Court Order

The SLP was filed against the Delhi High Court's order dated December 23, 2025, which suspended Sengar's life sentence pending disposal of his appeal and granted him bail subject to certain conditions.

Sengar was convicted in December 2019 and sentenced to life imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 25 lakh in the Unnao rape case. He had filed an appeal against his conviction before the Delhi High Court in January 2020 and later moved a plea seeking suspension of sentence in March 2022.

The CBI and the victim strongly opposed the plea for suspension of sentence through their respective counsels. However, the High Court allowed the plea and granted bail to the accused.

Despite the bail order in the rape case, Sanger will continue to remain lodged in jail as he is also serving a 10-year sentence in another CBI case related to murder.

After examining the High Court order, the CBI has approached the Supreme Court seeking its intervention in the matter.

Widespread Opposition to Bail Decision

The Unnao rape case victim and her family have strongly opposed the High Court's decision to grant bail to Sengar.

Opposition parties also objected to the court decision.

A group of women activists and protesters gathered outside the Delhi High Court on Friday to oppose the conditional bail granted to former Uttar Pradesh MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in the Unnao rape case.(ANI)