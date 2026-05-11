A 56-year-old Unnao man went viral after performing his own terahvi and pind daan while alive, saying he wanted to avoid leaving debts or obligations after death.

Here's a story from Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district that is truly unbelievable. A man here not only performed his own 'terahvi'—the 13th-day post-death ritual—but also completed his 'pind daan' and fed the whole village, all while being perfectly alive and well. The story is now going viral, moving from the village lanes to social media.

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The reason behind this whole affair is even more shocking. The middle-aged man says he doesn't want to die with anyone's debt or favour hanging over him. This thought led him to complete his own last rites while he was still living.

The story is from Pithanhar village in Unnao

This unique case is from Pithanhar village, which falls under the Fatehpur Chaurasi police station area in Unnao district. The man, 56-year-old Ravindra Prasad, sent out invitations for his own 'terahvi' to the entire village on May 8th. When people saw the mourning card, at first, no one could believe it. The card properly mentioned the 'terahvi' feast and the 'pind daan' programme. The villagers were shocked that the person whose 'terahvi' was being announced was the one inviting them.

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Last rites performed by a priest

On May 9th, the last rites were conducted in the village with full religious customs and traditions. Priests were called, prayers were held, and the 'pind daan' ritual was also performed. After this, a feast was organised for the villagers. According to local residents, they had never seen such a sight before. People were seen discussing the event with great curiosity.

Ravindra has been living away from his family for 40 years

It is said that Ravindra Prasad has been living separately from his family for a long time. He never married and has been living a solitary life for the past 40 years. Ravindra says that he never wanted to be a burden on anyone in his life. This is why he decided to fulfil the responsibilities of his own last rites himself.

“I don't want to be a burden on anyone after I die”

Ravindra Prasad said that he took this decision after careful thought. According to him, “I performed my own 'terahvi' while alive so that after I die, I don't have any debt or obligation towards anyone. I have been away from my family for 40 years. I don't want anyone to face trouble because of me.” Hearing this, many villagers appeared emotional, while some are calling it a very unique and shocking step.

The matter is also a hot topic on social media

This incident of performing one's own 'pind daan' and 'terahvi' while alive is now going viral on social media. People are giving different reactions to it. Some are connecting it to self-reliance and detachment, while others are calling it a reflection of breaking ties with society and family. However, in the village, this matter has become the biggest topic of discussion for now. Many people are even visiting Ravindra Prasad just to hear and understand this strange story.

Why has this incident become so special?

In Indian tradition, rituals like 'terahvi' and 'pind daan' are performed by family members after a person's death. In such a scenario, a person performing these rituals for themselves while alive is considered extremely rare. This incident from Unnao is not just a strange news story, but it also raises several questions about loneliness, social relationships, and a person's mental state.

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