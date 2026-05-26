A CBI team visited the residence of Samarth Singh, accused in his wife Twisha Sharma's death, after the Supreme Court ordered the agency to take over the probe. The court cited concerns about ensuring a fair investigation for its decision.

A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team visited at the residence of Samarth Singh, the primary alleged accused in the death of his wife, Twisha Sharma, to advance their ongoing investigation. This comes a day after the Supreme Court of India directed the CBI to take over the investigation and proceed with the matter expeditiously.

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Following that, the CBI re-registered the FIR originally lodged at the Katara Hills Police Station and has taken over the case from the Bhopal Police. This Court's directive came following a comprehensive hearing that addressed multiple legal challenges concurrently pending across the trial court, the High Court, and the Supreme Court.

Supreme Court Addresses 'Narrative' Concerns

After hearing extensive arguments from the legal representatives of the victim's family, the accused, and the state, the apex court disposed of the primary matter with the order for a centralised CBI inquiry. A bench led by Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi observed that a narrative was being created that the judiciary would not permit a fair investigation or trial because one of the accused, Samarth Singh, belongs to the legal fraternity, and the mother-in-law is a former judicial officer. The Court said this perception had caused concern and was one of the reasons behind initiating the suo motu proceedings.

As part of the court's directions, a formal request has been issued to both the family of the victim and the family of the accused to refrain from giving media interviews to maintain the integrity of the ongoing investigation.

Bail Challenge and Upcoming Hearing

Speaking to ANI, advocate Ankur Pandey, counsel for the Sharma family, provided the details regarding the ongoing litigation. He said that the state government has formally challenged the anticipatory bail granted to Giribala Singh. Parallel to the state's action, the victim's father has also filed a separate challenge against the anticipatory bail order on additional legal grounds.

Speaking to ANI, advocate Ankur Pandey, counsel for the Sharma family, provided the details regarding the ongoing litigation. He said that the state government has formally challenged the anticipatory bail granted to Twisha's mother-in-law Giribala Singh. Parallel to the state's action, the victim's father has also filed a separate challenge against the anticipatory bail order on additional legal grounds.

Notice has been successfully served to Giribala Singh regarding these challenges. The legal teams are now preparing for the next crucial session, as the matter is listed for further hearing on May 27, 2026, at 2:30 PM.

The development comes after the death of Twisha Sharma, a resident of Noida, who died on May 12 after allegedly being subjected to mental torture and dowry harassment by her husband and his family. (ANI)