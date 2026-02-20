The Delhi High Court ordered Jaideep Singh Senger, a convict in the Unnao custodial death case, to surrender by tomorrow after his interim medical bail was not extended. The court will hear his plea only after he has surrendered.

The Delhi High Court on Friday ordered Jaideep Singh Senger alias Atul Singh to surrender by tomorrow. He is a convict in the Unnao Custodial death case along with Kuldeep Singh Sengar and others. They are seeking a suspension of 10 year sentence.

Court Orders Jaideep Senger to Surrender

The Division bench of Justices Navin Chawla and Ravinder Dudeja directed Jaideep Singh Senger to surrender before the Tihar Jail Authorities by tomorrow.

The division bench was hearing a plea for an extension of the interim medical bail granted to Jaideep Singh Senger.

The interim bail was not extended. Neither had he surrendered.

He was granted interim bail for the treatment of cancer in July 2024.

Thereafter his interim bail was extended from time to time.

Subsequently his plea for extension of interim bail could not be taken up.

However he did not surrender.

The Division bench asked him to first surrender, adding that a hearing on the plea will be held thereafter.

If he doesn't surrender, a coercive action will be taken.

The High Court has called the status report on the plea and listed the matter for hearing on February 24.

His counsel stated that Jaideep Singh Sengar will surrender tomorrow before the jail authorities.

Victim Seeks Harsher Sentences for Convicts

The Delhi High Court on Thursday issued notice to all Convicted including Kuldeep Singh Sengar and the CBI, in the Unnao custodial death case.

The Unnao rape victim had moved an application seeking enhancement of the sentence of convicts, including Kuldeep Singh Sengar in her father's custodial death case.

Senger is serving a 10-year sentence in a custodial death case.

Except for Kuldeep Singh Sengar, all other convicts are on bail in this case.

Advocate Mehmood Pracha had appeared for the Unnao rape victim, who has moved the plea.

On the other hand, advocate Anubha Bhardwaj appeared for the CBI and submitted that the petition should be heard only after deciding its maintainability.

Case Referred to Chief Justice Amid Legal Hurdles

Earlier this week, the High Court division bench of Justices Prathiba M Singh and Justice Manju Jain referred the matter to the bench of the Chief Justice while hearing the deceased victim's daughter's plea for an early hearing.

Kuldeep Singh Sengar is serving 10 years sentence in the custodial death case and a life sentence in the minor rape case.

His appeals in both cases are pending before the Delhi High Court.

The bench had noted that, as per the direction of the Supreme Court, the matter should be decided on priority within 3 months.

All matters are pending before different benches.

In this situation matter can't be decided in 3 months.

The Delhi High Court had suspended the sentence of Kuldeep Singh Sengar in the custodial death case in December 2025.

However, the Supreme Court had stayed the order.