Union Ministers launched the fifth edition of 'Nayi Chetna' in Delhi, a campaign to foster gender equality and empower women, featuring a new quadrilateral agreement to link legal and support services for victims of violence nationwide.

New Delhi [India], November 25 (ANI): Union Rural Development, Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Union Women and Child Development Minister Annapurna Devi on Wednesday launched the fifth edition of 'Nayi Chetna: Pehal Badlaav Ki' at the NASC campus in Pusa, New Delhi. According to a press release issued by the Ministry of Rural Development, the campaign is being run to promote gender equality and women empowerment. Present on the occasion were Rohit Kansal, Secretary, Department of Rural Development, Anil Malik, Secretary, Ministry of Women and Child Development, and Neeraj Verma, Secretary, Department of Justice, along with senior officials from various ministries and state governments, representatives of partner organisations and women representatives from across the country.

The highlight of the program was the signing of a quadrilateral agreement on the Violence Free Village Initiative. This agreement was signed by the Department of Rural Development, Ministry of Women and Child Development, Department of Justice, and the National Legal Services Authority ( NALSA). Under this agreement, DAY-NRLM 's Gender Resource Centres will be linked with One Stop Centres, Women Helpline 181, Disha 2.0, and legal aid services. This will provide women facing violence with access to protection, legal aid, and rehabilitation. This initiative will initially be implemented in nine states and union territories. Its objective is to ensure that no woman affected by violence has to wander for help, the release said.

Campaign Objectives and Ministerial Perspectives

On this occasion, Shivraj Singh Chouhan stated that women's empowerment, respect, and dignity are crucial components of the resolve for a developed India. He commended the contributions of approximately 37.5 million Lakhpati Didis to the rural economy. He emphasised that ensuring women's safety, respect, and equal opportunities is essential, along with making them economically self-reliant. To achieve this, everyone must work together to transform society's outdated mindset. He stated that this agreement seeks to integrate women's safety, justice, rehabilitation, and livelihoods. He appealed to states, self-help groups, Anganwadi workers, and local communities to take the campaign to every village. He emphasised the need to integrate the Drug-Free India campaign and create drug- and violence-free villages.

Annapurna Devi stated that community organisations play a vital role in bringing this campaign to every household. She urged people to spread awareness about women's support services. She urged them to save the women's helpline number 181 and the emergency assistance number 112 on their phones and share them with others so that women can receive timely assistance when needed.

Rohit Kansal stated that the "Nayi Chetna" campaign has evolved beyond just an awareness program into a nationwide mass movement. So far, 53 million people have joined the campaign, and nearly 7,000 Gender Resource Centres have been established. He stated that this time, the campaign will focus on providing effective assistance, legal aid, and timely justice to women, along with awareness.

Anil Malik emphasised the need for better coordination between women's helplines, legal services, and support centres. He emphasised the need for timely assistance to women and the need for appropriate action on their complaints. Referring to the 16- day campaign, he emphasised that women's safety is a shared responsibility of families, society, and all institutions.

Neeraj Verma said it is essential to ensure that information about legal provisions for women and their benefits reach rural and remote areas. He described the role of NALSA, Tele-Law, Nyay Bandhu, Paralegal Volunteers, and the Gender Resource Centre as crucial. Through these, legal information and free legal aid are being provided to women.

Inter-Ministerial Collaboration

On this occasion, a joint advisory meeting of 15 ministries and departments was held. Its objective is to work together to prevent discrimination and violence against women and to promote their economic empowerment. It includes the Ministries/Departments of Rural Development, Women and Child Development, School Education and Literacy, Home, Panchayati Raj, Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Social Justice and Empowerment, Youth Affairs and Sports, Health and Family Welfare, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Information and Broadcasting, Justice, Labour and Employment, Revenue and Road Transport and Highways.

Led by the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana – National Rural Livelihoods Mission ( DAY-NRLM), the campaign will be launched in all states and union territories from November 25 to December 23, 2026. The campaign has four key themes: recognition and respect for women, property rights, freedom of movement, and equal participation in household chores and caregiving responsibilities. Awareness campaigns, rallies, meetings, street plays, and dialogues with men and youth will be organised in villages through self-help groups and community organisations, the release said.

The "Nayi Chetna 4.0" evaluation report and campaign song were also released at the event. Gender Champions and One Stop Centre officials shared their experiences on the occasion. A large number of women from self-help groups, Anganwadi workers, representatives from State Rural Livelihood Missions, and members of social organisations attended the event. This event further strengthened the resolve to make "Nayi Chetna" a mass movement for gender equality and women's empowerment.

Speaking to the media after the launch, Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, "Through this campaign, we are trying to change society's mindset so that sisters can get their rights. This is happening under Prime Minister Modi's leadership. Today, an MOU has been signed between three departments. There are 12 other departments that are jointly issuing an advisory. Prime Minister Modi's resolve is to build a drug-free India." (ANI)