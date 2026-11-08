Union Ministers, including Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh, extended heartfelt Diwali greetings to citizens, praying for prosperity, happiness, good health, and peace as the nation celebrates the festival of lights with enthusiasm and devotion.

Union Ministers Extend Warm Diwali Greetings

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and several other Union Ministers on Sunday extended warm greetings to citizens on the occasion of Diwali, wishing happiness, prosperity, good health, peace and good fortune for everyone on the festival of lights.

In a post on X, Shah conveyed his wishes to the people of the country and prayed that the festival would bring renewed energy, enthusiasm and prosperity into their lives. "Heartfelt wishes to all fellow citizens on Diwali, the festival of lights. May this festival of lamps bring happiness, prosperity and good fortune into all your lives and fill you with renewed energy and enthusiasm," he said.

Rajnath Singh and JP Nadda Offer Prayers

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also extended his greetings on Diwali, wishing good health and well-being for everyone. He prayed that the festival would bring positivity, light and joy into people's lives. In a post on X, Singh expressed hope that the Festival of Lights would inspire people to strengthen the values of mutual love, harmony, service and unity.

"Heartfelt wishes to you all on the sacred festival of Diwali! May this great festival of light, joy and renewed spirit bring happiness, prosperity, good health and well-being to everyone’s lives. My heartfelt prayer is that, with the blessings of Lord Ram, every home be filled with joy and light, and that positivity and progress touch everyone’s lives," he said.

"May this sacred occasion of Diwali inspire us to further strengthen the values of mutual love, harmony, service and unity. Happy Diwali!"

Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare JP Nadda prayed for the blessings of Mother Lakshmi to ensure that happiness, peace, and prosperity remain in all households forever. In a post on X, Nadda wished that the sacred festival of lights brings wisdom, prosperity, good health, and abundance into everyone's lives, "Heartfelt wishes to all fellow citizens on Diwali, the sacred festival of lights. May this sacred festival bring wisdom, prosperity, good health, happiness, good fortune, and abundance into all your lives. May your lives be continually filled with enthusiasm, joy, and positive energy, along with plentiful wealth and grain. May the blessings of Mother Lakshmi ensure that happiness, peace, and prosperity remain in everyone’s lives forever. Happy Diwali!" he said.

Greetings from Nitin Gadkari and Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari also extended his greetings on the occasion of Lakshmi Pujan and offered salutations to Goddess Lakshmi, praying for wealth, prosperity, happiness and peace for all. In a post on X, he said, "To the Goddess who abides in all beings in the form of Lakshmi. Salutations to Her, salutations to Her, salutations to Her, again and again. Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to everyone on the auspicious festival of Lakshmi Pujan, the sacred observance of worshipping Mother Lakshmi. May Mother Lakshmi’s blessings always remain with everyone. May Mother Lakshmi bestow wealth, prosperity, happiness, and peace upon all."

Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare and Rural Development Shivraj Singh Chouhan extended warm greetings on Diwali, wishing citizens joy and abundance on the festival of lights. He prayed for the divine blessings of Lord Ganesh and Goddess Lakshmi upon every household.

In a post on X, Chauhan expressed his hope that the festival brings happiness, prosperity, and success to all, filling every home and courtyard with boundless joy and positive energy. "Heartfelt greetings and boundless good wishes to all fellow citizens on the grand festival of lights and joy, Diwali! May the blessings of Lord Shri Ganesh and Mother Lakshmi always be upon you all. May happiness, prosperity, and success fill everyone’s lives, and may your homes and courtyards overflow with joy and abundance; this is my prayer," he said.

Prahlad Joshi Wishes on Naraka Chaturdashi

Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy Prahlad Joshi extended his warm greetings to the people of the state on the auspicious occasion of Naraka Chaturdashi. In a post on X, he expressed his hope that the darkness of ignorance fades away to make room for the light of knowledge in everyone's life.

He also prayed for happiness, peace, prosperity, and good health in every home, wishing that the day brings new hope and joy to all citizens. "Heartfelt wishes to everyone in the state on Naraka Chaturdashi. On this auspicious occasion of Naraka Chaturdashi, a symbol of the slaying of Narakasura, may the darkness of ignorance fade away and the light of knowledge shine in every person’s life. May happiness, peace, prosperity, and good health take root in every home in the state. I pray that everyone’s life be filled with new hope and joy," he said.

The Diwali celebrations began with Dhanteras on November 6, followed by Choti Diwali on November 7. The main festival of Diwali and Lakshmi Puja will be observed on November 8, followed by Govardhan Puja on November 10 and Bhai Dooj on November 11. (ANI)