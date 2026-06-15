Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy began his pilgrimage to Sabarimala after wearing the Ayyappa Mala at a temple in Kochi. He is leading a 30-member team of devotees, which includes prominent JDS leaders and former ministers from Karnataka.

Kumaraswamy Begins Sabarimala Pilgrimage

Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy wore the Ayyappa Mala at the Sri Subrahmanya Swamy Temple in Kochi on Monday and commenced his pilgrimage to Sabarimala.

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Kumaraswamy left for the pilgrimage along with a 30-member team of devotees. The group accompanying him includes JDS Legislature Party leader Suresh Babu, former ministers C.S. Puttaraju and S.R. Mahesh, MLC Bhojegowda, MLA Sharanagouda Kandakur, and former MLAs Magadi Manjunath and H.M. Ramesh Gowda. The Union Minister undertook the pilgrimage after participating in the ritual of wearing the mala at the temple before beginning the journey to Sabarimala.

Amit Shah's Visit to Ayyappa Temple in Delhi

Last week, Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Shri Amit Shah offered prayers at the Bhagwan Ayyappa Temple and inaugurated the newly constructed SABAREESAM Complex in the temple premises.

In a post on X, Union Home Minister, Amit Shah said, "Fortunate to offer puja at Bhagwan Ayyappa temple, in R.K. Puram, New Delhi. Bhagwan Ayyappa is the bestower of bliss and the embodiment of the sacred values that unite our nation. Prayed to the deity for the well-being and prosperity of all." In another post, Amit Shah said, "Today, at the Ayyappa Temple premises in New Delhi, I inaugurated the newly built SABAREESAM Complex. The new facility will house spiritual discourses and welfare initiatives undertaken by the temple and strengthen the cultural roots of our sisters and brothers from Keralam."

About Sabarimala Temple

A Unique Hilltop Shrine of Harmony

As per the temple website, Sabarimala Sree Dharma Sastha Temple, dedicated to Lord Ayyappa, is the most famous and prominent among all the Sastha temples in Kerala. The temple is situated on a hilltop (about 3000 feet above sea level) named Sabarimala in the Pathanamthitta district, which is unique. The temple is open to people belonging to all religions. There is a place near the temple, east of Sannidhanam (the abode of Lord Ayyappa), dedicated to Vavar (a close friend of Lord Ayyappa), which is called Vavaru Nada, an epitome of religious harmony.

Limited Opening for Worship

Another unique aspect of this temple is that it is not open throughout the year. It is open for worship only during the days of Mandalapooja, Makaravilakku, Vishu and also during the first day of every Malayalam month.

Pilgrimage Rules and Routes

It is said that the pilgrims have to observe celibacy for 41 days before going to Sabarimala. Pilgrims take the traditional forest routes as well as the one from Pamba, which is less physically challenging to reach the temple. (ANI)

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