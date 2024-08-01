Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Heavy rains in Uttarakhand claim over 10 lives, damage Kedarnath route bridges

    Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami conducted an inspection of the disaster-affected areas earlier on Thursday. He also held a review meeting with officials at the State Emergency Operation Centre to assess the status of rescue and relief operations in regions impacted by the heavy rainfall.

    Heavy rains in Uttarakhand claim over 10 lives, damage Kedarnath route bridges AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Aug 1, 2024, 1:33 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 1, 2024, 1:33 PM IST

    Uttarakhand State Disaster Secretary Vinod Kumar Suman on Thursday (August 1) announced that over 10 people have died after heavy rains damaged both a concrete bridge and a footbridge on the Kedarnath route. The heavy rains have caused massive disruptions, with over 100 other routes obstructed. Despite this, all the main routes of Chardham remain open, according to the Chief Secretary.

    Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami conducted an inspection of the disaster-affected areas earlier on Thursday. He also held a review meeting with officials at the State Emergency Operation Centre to assess the status of rescue and relief operations in regions impacted by the heavy rainfall.

    Uttar Pradesh: Mob harasses woman on flooded road; top Lucknow cops suspended (WATCH)

    During the meeting, CM Dhami stressed that rescue teams had been active throughout the night, relocating residents to safety due to the severe impact of the rains. "We received information about the disruption of life in many areas across the state. Consequently, rescue teams worked through the night to move people to safer locations," he said.

    The Chief Minister assured that he is in constant communication with the local administration. He has instructed the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams to remain on high alert in the affected regions. "I have directed officials to assist those affected by the heavy rainfall and to relocate individuals endangered by rising rivers and drains to safer places. Everyone has been instructed to stay vigilant," CM Dhami said.

    Himachal Pradesh cloudbursts: 3 dead, 36 missing in Rampur and Mandi; rescue ops underway (WATCH)

    Relief and rescue operations are ongoing in severely affected areas such as Rambada, Bhimbali, and Jakhaniyali. The Chief Minister noted that all necessary funds for evacuating people from sensitive areas to safe locations, conducting relief and rescue operations, and undertaking reconstruction and rehabilitation efforts will be sanctioned by the government immediately. He directed all District Magistrates to coordinate at the local level and prioritize public safety without any laxity.

    Additionally, the Uttarakhand government had issued a safety advisory for Chardham Yatra pilgrims. Authorities appealed to devotees to delay their journeys until weather conditions improve and to remain in safe locations.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Outrage erupts as UP YouTuber attempts to vandalize railways tracks with cycle, LPG cylinder & more (WATCH) snt

    Outrage erupts as UP YouTuber attempts to vandalize railways tracks with cycle, LPG cylinder & more (WATCH)

    Bengaluru man loses hefty amount to phishing scam while applying for HSRP number plate police launch probe vkp

    BEWARE! Bengaluru man loses Rs 95k to phishing scam while applying for HSRP number plate; Police launch probe

    Heart touching! Mother of two Bhavana from Idukki offers to breastfeed orphaned infants after Wayanad landslides anr

    Heart touching! Mother of two offers to breastfeed orphaned infants after Wayanad landslides

    Uttar Pradesh: Mob harasses woman on flooded road; top Lucknow cops suspended (WATCH) AJR

    Uttar Pradesh: Mob harasses woman on flooded road; top Lucknow cops suspended (WATCH)

    Insufficient funds KSRTC workers slam government on new uniform cash allowance amid financial issues vkp

    'Insufficient funds': KSRTC workers slam govt's new cash allowance for uniform amid financial issues

    Recent Stories

    Apple iPhone 16 series to launch soon: Dummy units leak shows 5 colour options and camera redesign gcw

    Apple iPhone 16 series to launch soon: Dummy units leak shows 5 colour options and camera redesign

    Outrage erupts as UP YouTuber attempts to vandalize railways tracks with cycle, LPG cylinder & more (WATCH) snt

    Outrage erupts as UP YouTuber attempts to vandalize railways tracks with cycle, LPG cylinder & more (WATCH)

    Delhi weather: 6 IMPORTANT precautions to take amid heavy rain RKK

    Delhi weather: 6 IMPORTANT precautions to take amid heavy rain

    Bengaluru man loses hefty amount to phishing scam while applying for HSRP number plate police launch probe vkp

    BEWARE! Bengaluru man loses Rs 95k to phishing scam while applying for HSRP number plate; Police launch probe

    Apna Ghar...', Panchayat actor Durgesh Kumar aka 'Bhushan' buys FIRST home in Mumbai; Read on ATG

    'Apna Ghar...', Panchayat actor Durgesh Kumar aka 'Banrakas' buys FIRST home in Mumbai; Read on

    Recent Videos

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH] anr

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH) anr

    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon
    Ladakh: PM Modi virtually carries out 'first blast' of Shinku La Tunnel project anr

    PM Modi inaugurates Shinkun La Tunnel in Ladakh: Check top features and benefits (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: Yogendra Kumar Yadav remembers Kargil victory 25 years on, hails Army's triumph AJR

    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: Captain Yogendra Kumar Yadav remembers Kargil victory 25 years on

    Video Icon