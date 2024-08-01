Heavy rains in Uttarakhand claim over 10 lives, damage Kedarnath route bridges

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami conducted an inspection of the disaster-affected areas earlier on Thursday. He also held a review meeting with officials at the State Emergency Operation Centre to assess the status of rescue and relief operations in regions impacted by the heavy rainfall.

Uttarakhand State Disaster Secretary Vinod Kumar Suman on Thursday (August 1) announced that over 10 people have died after heavy rains damaged both a concrete bridge and a footbridge on the Kedarnath route. The heavy rains have caused massive disruptions, with over 100 other routes obstructed. Despite this, all the main routes of Chardham remain open, according to the Chief Secretary.

During the meeting, CM Dhami stressed that rescue teams had been active throughout the night, relocating residents to safety due to the severe impact of the rains. "We received information about the disruption of life in many areas across the state. Consequently, rescue teams worked through the night to move people to safer locations," he said.

The Chief Minister assured that he is in constant communication with the local administration. He has instructed the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams to remain on high alert in the affected regions. "I have directed officials to assist those affected by the heavy rainfall and to relocate individuals endangered by rising rivers and drains to safer places. Everyone has been instructed to stay vigilant," CM Dhami said.

Relief and rescue operations are ongoing in severely affected areas such as Rambada, Bhimbali, and Jakhaniyali. The Chief Minister noted that all necessary funds for evacuating people from sensitive areas to safe locations, conducting relief and rescue operations, and undertaking reconstruction and rehabilitation efforts will be sanctioned by the government immediately. He directed all District Magistrates to coordinate at the local level and prioritize public safety without any laxity.

Additionally, the Uttarakhand government had issued a safety advisory for Chardham Yatra pilgrims. Authorities appealed to devotees to delay their journeys until weather conditions improve and to remain in safe locations.

