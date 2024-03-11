Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Union Home Ministry to notify Citizenship Amendment Act rules today: Report

    One key aspect of the upcoming CAA Rules involves the exploration of an online system for the application, processing, and granting of citizenship. The absence of the CAA rules has hindered the full implementation of the Act since its enactment.

    First Published Mar 11, 2024, 4:47 PM IST

    In what comes as major development, reports have revealed that the Union Home Ministry is likely to notify the much-awaited Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) Rules on Monday (March 11) evening. Expectations were high for the Centre to roll out the CAA before the announcement of the Lok Sabha polls, and this move aligns with those predictions.

    The Citizenship Amendment Act, enacted in December 2019 and enforced from January 10, 2020, is designed to facilitate the grant of citizenship to individuals from Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Christian, Buddhist, and Parsi communities in Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan. This provision applies to those who migrated to India before December 31, 2014.

    The delay in notifying the rules has been a point of contention, contributing to the Act's non-implementation.

    The enactment of the CAA triggered widespread protests, with the Muslim community and opposition parties condemning it as discriminatory and demanding its rollback.

