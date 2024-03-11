Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Uttar Pradesh: 5 killed as bus catches fire after contact with live wire in Ghazipur (WATCH)

    It is reportedly said that due to the electric current surging through the bus, passengers faced a dire situation, unable to escape the encroaching flames, raising concerns of multiple individuals being burned alive.

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 11, 2024, 3:54 PM IST

    In a tragic incident, a bus caught up in flames in Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh, claiming the lives of at least 10 individuals upon contact with an 11,000-volt electricity wire. The horrifying scene unfolded near the Mardah police station area, turning a private bus, en route to a wedding ceremony from Mau, into a blazing inferno.

    With over 30 passengers on board, the immediate aftermath of the collision with the high-tension wire left the bus engulfed in flames, creating a devastating scenario.

    Videos capturing the heart-wrenching Ghazipur bus fire circulated widely on social media, showcasing the severity of the incident.

    However, locals played a crucial role in rescuing survivors from the burning bus. Swift actions by these first responders ensured the immediate evacuation of trapped individuals, who were subsequently rushed to a nearby hospital for urgent medical attention.

