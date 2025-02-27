PM-KISAN financial aid for farmers: When will you get the money? Know the details

The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana (PM-KISAN) is a Government of India scheme that provides financial assistance to small and marginal farmers. ₹6,000 is transferred directly to the farmers' bank accounts in three installments each year.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
Published: Feb 27, 2025, 9:39 AM IST

Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana is one of the largest Indian government projects for farmers. When did the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi project start? Launched on February 24, 2019.

budget 2025
article_image2

What is Pradhan Mantri Kisan Yojana? It aims to provide ₹6,000 annual assistance. The idea came from Telangana's Rythu Bandhu project, which encouraged farmer investments.

article_image3

The biggest benefit is minimum income support. Each family gets ₹6,000 annually. The Indian government funds it, but states identify beneficiaries. A family includes spouse and kids.

article_image4

Must be an Indian citizen with up to 2 hectares of land used for farming to qualify. Farming should be the main income source. Pensioners over ₹10,000 and taxpayers aren't eligible.

article_image5

Those owning institutional land or holding government positions can't get the benefits. Ministers, MPs, PSU employees, and municipal leaders also can't get the scheme's benefits.

article_image6

Eligible farmers can register via local officials or Common Service Centers (CSC). Register online at the PMKSNY website in the 'Farmer Corner' section.

article_image7

Click 'New Farmer Registration,' enter Aadhaar, mobile number, state, and OTP to verify. You'll need land documents, income certificate, Aadhaar card, and an active bank account.

article_image8

Check your installment status on the official website under 'Beneficiary Status.' For issues, email pmkisan-ict@gov.in or call 155261, 1800115526 (toll-free), or 011-23381092.

Advantage Assam 2.0: State sets course for Aerospace & Defence manufacturing growth

Sarbananda Sonowal allocates Rs 1,500 crore for 'Harit Nauka' scheme to boost green water transport

Mumbai redevelopment push: Piyush Goyal, CM Fadnavis hand over keys to 15 societies

DPIIT partners with Paytm to accelerate fintech, manufacturing startups in India

Australia-India TIAF: $16 million investment to boost bilateral trade and cooperation

