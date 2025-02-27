PM-KISAN financial aid for farmers: When will you get the money? Know the details

The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana (PM-KISAN) is a Government of India scheme that provides financial assistance to small and marginal farmers. ₹6,000 is transferred directly to the farmers' bank accounts in three installments each year.

Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana is one of the largest Indian government projects for farmers. When did the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi project start? Launched on February 24, 2019.

What is Pradhan Mantri Kisan Yojana? It aims to provide ₹6,000 annual assistance. The idea came from Telangana's Rythu Bandhu project, which encouraged farmer investments.

The biggest benefit is minimum income support. Each family gets ₹6,000 annually. The Indian government funds it, but states identify beneficiaries. A family includes spouse and kids.

Must be an Indian citizen with up to 2 hectares of land used for farming to qualify. Farming should be the main income source. Pensioners over ₹10,000 and taxpayers aren't eligible.

Those owning institutional land or holding government positions can't get the benefits. Ministers, MPs, PSU employees, and municipal leaders also can't get the scheme's benefits.

Eligible farmers can register via local officials or Common Service Centers (CSC). Register online at the PMKSNY website in the 'Farmer Corner' section.

Click 'New Farmer Registration,' enter Aadhaar, mobile number, state, and OTP to verify. You'll need land documents, income certificate, Aadhaar card, and an active bank account.

Check your installment status on the official website under 'Beneficiary Status.' For issues, email pmkisan-ict@gov.in or call 155261, 1800115526 (toll-free), or 011-23381092.

Latest Videos