The Union Cabinet has approved a two-year 'Second Tour of Duty' for Agniveers. After four years, willing candidates can serve two extra years before potentially joining the regular forces, strengthening the Army's youth and modern skills.

Union Cabinet Approves Second Tour of Duty for Agniveers

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday welcomed the Union Cabinet's approval of an additional two-year engagement period for Agniveers under the Agnipath scheme, saying the decision would make the Indian Army more youthful, equip it with modern military skills and prepare it for the changing nature of warfare. In a post shared on X, Shah said the decision, taken under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, would allow every willing Agniveer to serve for another two years in the Army, after which those meeting the prescribed selection criteria would get an opportunity to join the regular forces.

“Under the leadership of Shri Narendra Modi, the Union Cabinet today approved a 2-year 'Second Tour of Duty' for Agniveers under the Agnipath Scheme, meaning now every willing Agniveer will be able to serve for another 2 years in the Army. After completing this period, all willing Agniveers who meet the selection criteria will get the opportunity to serve the nation as regular soldiers,” Shah said.

“Thanks to Shri Narendra Modi for this decision, which will make the Indian Army even more youthful, equipped with modern military skills, and prepared for the changing nature of warfare,” he added.

Leaders Welcome the Historic Move

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also welcomed the decision, describing it as a historic step towards securing the future of Agniveers. In a post shared on X, CM Yogi said 25 per cent of Agniveers would continue to be selected for regular service in the Defence Forces on merit, while the remaining 75 per cent would be given the option of an additional two years of service on a voluntary basis.

"Under the chairmanship of the Honorable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, the Union Cabinet has today taken a historic decision regarding the bright future of our Agniveers. As per the pre-determined arrangement, 25 percent of Agniveers will be selected for regular service in the defense forces based on merit. Meanwhile, the remaining 75 percent of Agniveers will be given the option of two years of additional service on a voluntary basis," he said.

"Upon completion of this period, in accordance with their wishes and fulfillment of the prescribed selection criteria, they will also have the opportunity to be recruited as regular soldiers. Heartfelt thanks to the Prime Minister ji for this major gift to the Agniveers ahead of Diwali," he added.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also welcomed the Cabinet's approval, saying the additional engagement period would help utilise the experience, skills and capabilities of young Agniveers while further strengthening the armed forces. In her post on X, Gupta said the decision would provide Agniveers an opportunity to serve the nation for two additional years after their initial four-year tenure. She added that those willing to continue and meeting the prescribed selection criteria would also have an opportunity for regular military service.

"The Central Cabinet's decision to approve a two-year additional ‘Second Tour of Duty’ for Agniveers under the leadership of the Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji is highly commendable. This decision will provide Agniveers with an opportunity for two more years of national service after their initial four-year service. Additionally, opportunities for regular military service will also be available for interested Agniveers who meet the prescribed selection criteria. This important decision will ensure better utilization of the experience, skills, and capabilities of our young Agniveers while further strengthening the Indian armed forces," she wrote.

Details of the Revised Agnipath Arrangement

According to the revised arrangement, the initial four-year engagement under the Agnipath scheme will continue. At the end of this period, 25 per cent of Agniveers will be offered immediate regular employment based on merit. The remaining 75 per cent, subject to their willingness, will be eligible for a second engagement period of two years, carrying higher remuneration, an enhanced Seva Nidhi package and cumulative seniority benefits.

After completing six years of service, these Agniveers will be offered an opportunity for enrolment as regular soldiers, subject to their willingness and fulfilment of the prescribed selection criteria. The decision follows a review of the Agnipath scheme's first four years, with the Defence Forces reporting positive feedback on the performance, physical fitness, motivation, discipline and technological adaptability of Agniveers. The scheme has also expanded the recruitment footprint across districts, standardised recruitment processes and opened up more branches of the Defence Forces to women.