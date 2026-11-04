The Karnataka Backward Castes Association has requested CM Siddaramaiah to expedite the implementation of the state's socio-educational survey report, highlighting its importance for social justice, equitable representation, and development.

Karnataka Association Pushes for Implementation of Caste Census Report

Representatives of the Karnataka Backward Castes Association, led by their president Ramachandrappa, met former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and submitted a memorandum urging the state government to expedite the implementation of the social, economic and educational survey report prepared by the Karnataka State Commission for Backwards Classes. The delegation requested Siddaramaiah to draw the government's attention towards the implementation of the report, emphasising that its recommendations are crucial for ensuring social justice, equitable representation and the overall development of backward communities in Karnataka.

The memorandum referred to the much-awaited Socio-Educational Survey Report, 2025, popularly known as the caste census, which was submitted to Siddaramaiah on May 27, 2026, by the Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes, headed by Chairman Madhusudan R Naik. The survey was conducted between September 22 and October 31, 2025, through a door-to-door exercise involving 54 questions. According to the information provided, the exercise covered approximately 5.86 crore residents out of Karnataka's estimated population of 6.14 crore and involved more than 1.5 lakh enumerators.

Scope and Recommendations of the Socio-Educational Survey

The report, comprising 13 chapters, contains an extensive assessment of the social, economic and educational conditions of different communities. It examines various indicators, including literacy levels, access to education, employment opportunities, public representation and socio-economic status. The survey was undertaken at a substantial financial cost and is considered the second major exercise of its kind after the 2015 Kantharaj Commission survey.

Proposed Changes to Reservation Quotas

One of the key recommendations attributed to the Commission is an increase in reservation for Backward Classes in Karnataka from the existing 32 per cent to 42 per cent. The report is also understood to have proposed two models for implementing the revised reservation structure, including one retaining the existing 32 per cent quota and another proposing an enhanced 42 per cent reservation across categories such as 1A, 2A, 2B, 2C, 3A and 3B.

Call for Government Action and Policy Decision

The association stressed that implementing the survey report would be important for reviewing the classification of backward communities, revising reservation provisions in educational institutions and government employment, and ensuring that welfare schemes are effectively targeted towards deserving beneficiaries. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had formally received the report at Vidhana Soudha in the presence of Backward Classes Welfare Minister Shivaraj Tangadagi. However, a final Cabinet decision on its implementation is yet to be taken.

The delegation urged Siddaramaiah to ensure that the report is not delayed due to political considerations and requested the government to place it before the legislature for detailed consideration. It also called for evidence-based policy decisions to ensure that the findings of the survey translate into meaningful measures for social and economic empowerment. (ANI)