Four people, including three family members and a driver, died after a container truck overturned onto their car near Dehradun. A six-year-old child was rescued safely, sparking calls for stricter road safety and heavy vehicle regulations.

Tragic Accident on Dehradun-Delhi Highway

Four people were killed after a speeding container truck loaded with cargo overturned onto a car near Mohabbewala on the Dehradun-Delhi Highway on Wednesday afternoon. A six-year-old child was rescued safely in the accident, which triggered a major rescue operation involving police, fire department personnel and residents.

According to preliminary information, the container truck lost control and overturned onto a car travelling along the highway, trapping its occupants underneath the heavy vehicle. Four people, including the driver and three members of the same family, sustained critical injuries and were rushed to Coronation Hospital, where doctors declared all four dead.

Details of the Rescue Operation

Confirming the incident, CO Ankit Kandari said, "At around 3:30 PM, a call was received through the 112 emergency helpline reporting that an i20 car had been hit by a container truck. Upon receiving the information, police teams from Patel Nagar and Clement Town, along with the fire department, reached the spot and launched a rescue operation with the assistance of local residents. There were five people in the car—four adults and a six-year-old child. Four of them belonged to the same family, while the fifth person was the driver. The six-year-old child was rescued safely. The four seriously injured individuals were rushed to Coronation Hospital, where all four were declared dead. The deceased included the driver and three members of the same family..."

The police and fire department teams carried out the rescue operation with assistance from local residents. The six-year-old child was safely pulled out of the damaged vehicle, while the four critically injured occupants were shifted to the hospital for emergency medical treatment. However, all four succumbed to their injuries.

Road Safety Concerns Raised

The accident has once again raised concerns over road safety and the movement of heavy vehicles at Mohabbewala, an important entry point to Dehradun. Despite reports of eight major accidents at this entry point to the state capital, concerns have been raised over heavy vehicles continuing to enter the city at high speeds without adequate restrictions, including during designated no-entry hours. The repeated accidents have brought attention to the need for stricter enforcement of traffic regulations, effective monitoring of heavy commercial vehicles and measures to prevent overspeeding on this busy stretch of the Dehradun-Delhi Highway. (ANI)