Karnataka Deputy CM G Parameshwara condemned opposition leader R Ashoka for labeling the state's request for drought relief as 'begging,' asserting that seeking such support is a legitimate right of the state under the federal framework.

Parameshwara Condemns Ashoka's 'Begging' Remark

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and Revenue Minister G Parameshwara on Wednesday launched a blistering attack on Leader of Opposition R Ashoka for terming his letter to the Centre seeking drought relief as "begging". In a detailed statement posted on X, Parameshwara said Ashoka's reaction and the words used were "disgusting" and he strongly condemns them.

"India is a Union of States. Here, the Central Government is not the master, and the States are not bonded labourers standing with folded hands before the Centre. It is our legitimate right for our elected State Government to respond to the distress of its farmers and seek drought relief from the Centre. Comparing it to begging shows that R. Ashoka has not an iota of common sense about the federal system. Appointing such a person as Leader of the Opposition is proof of BJP's intellectual bankruptcy," Parameshwara said.

Farmers are Annadatas, Not Beggars

"Karnataka's farmers are not beggars; they are annadatas who feed the nation. What kind of cooperative federalism is it that the Central Government proudly accepts Karnataka's contribution when it contributes to the nation's prosperity, but projects it as begging when our farmers seek help during a disaster?" he questioned.

He said the state is facing a severe drought situation. Agricultural activities have stopped due to water shortage, rural people are migrating in search of wage labour, and there is an acute shortage of fodder and drinking water for livestock. "Our government is working on a war footing to prevent farmers from taking extreme steps like suicide and to prevent loss of livestock. But the Leader of the Opposition is making cheap political statements as if he has nothing to do with people's distress. This shows his lack of responsibility," Parameshwara said.

"People of the state have also elected BJP as MLAs and MPs. Don't BJP representatives have the responsibility to stand by the people who elected them when they are reeling under drought? Why are they angry if we pressure the Central Government for relief? What we are asking for is not BJP party funds. It is the fair relief that should be obtained from the tax money paid by the people of Karnataka who are sweating. Drought relief is the right of the people of the state. Who is R. Ashoka to deny it?" he asked.

Clarifying Legal and Fiscal Frameworks

Clarifying the legal framework, Parameshwara said the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) are systems established under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, and based on recommendations of Finance Commissions. Their purpose is to assist states during natural calamities. "If seeking help under these systems itself is begging, then R. Ashoka should explain why Parliament established them," he said.

He noted that the 16th Finance Commission has recommended Rs 2,04,401 crore for state disaster management and mitigation funds and Rs 79,406 crore for NDRF for the period 2026-31. For states like Karnataka, Centre provides 75% and the state 25% for SDRF. "This is not a donation from the Centre, it is an institutional system designed for disaster management," he clarified.

Reiterating his charge of fiscal injustice, Parameshwara said Karnataka gives about Rs 5 lakh crore annually to the Centre through various taxes, cesses and surcharges, but gets back only 13 paise for every rupee in the form of tax devolution and grants. He said Karnataka's share in central tax devolution was 4.713% during the 14th Finance Commission, fell to 3.647% during the 15th Finance Commission, and though the 16th Finance Commission has increased it to 4.131%, it has not reached the previous level. Due to continuous financial injustice from the Centre, Karnataka has suffered a loss of more than Rs 2.5 lakh crore, he alleged.

"We do not oppose helping backward states. But national unity cannot be one-way. If Karnataka's tax money is needed for the country's development, protecting Karnataka's farmers in distress should also be the country's responsibility," he said.

State Intervention and Drought Impact

Without waiting for Centre's help, our state government has announced interim relief of Rs 1,250 crore as the first instalment, providing Rs 2,500 to each eligible farmer, Parameshwara said. The government has spent Rs 306 crore for drinking water, Rs 329 crore kept with Deputy Commissioners for emergency measures, and Rs 25 crore for fodder management. "We also know that giving Rs 2,500 will not compensate the farmer's entire crop loss. That is why we are asking for full relief from the Centre," he said.

In 226 drought-hit taluks, crops over 57.93 lakh hectares have been damaged, with estimated economic loss of Rs 62,481.88 crore. As per revised SDRF/NDRF norms on October 26, input subsidy requirement has increased to Rs 7,943.55 crore, and total cumulative relief requirement is Rs 22,400.58 crore, he said.

Highlighting Political Hypocrisy

Questioning Ashoka's hypocrisy, Parameshwara said on October 7, R. Ashoka himself met the Central drought study team and recommended more relief. "When R. Ashoka asks for relief, it is a fight for farmers. When our elected state government puts forward the same demand, does it become begging? What has changed is not the farmers' distress, but only the BJP's political stand," he said.

He recalled that during the 2023-24 drought, CM Siddaramaiah personally met PM Narendra Modi and sought relief, wrote several letters to Union Home and Agriculture Ministers, yet the state had to approach the Supreme Court. The state had sought around Rs 18,174 crore, but after court intervention, Rs 3,454.22 crore was released. "The reason we are writing letters again and again is that there is a thick-skinned government at the Centre that does not respond even to legitimate demands of the state. This is a lesson we have learned from experience. We will write as many letters as needed for the sake of farmers," he said.

Demanding revision of disaster relief norms as per rising cultivation costs, Parameshwara called for strengthening scientific water management, climate-resilient agriculture, effective crop insurance and farmer data-based relief distribution like the FRUITS system. "The dream of Viksit Bharat will not come true in a situation where one failed monsoon destroys years of hard work of a farmer family and pushes the next generation into a debt trap," he said.

Appealing to BJP MPs and MLAs of Karnataka to forget party politics and stand with farmers, he said, "If you feel Rs 2,500 relief is less, join your voice with our state government for more relief." "Our farmers are not beggars. They are annadatas of the country. Karnataka is not begging; it is asserting its right. We will fight to get every single rupee that should be fairly obtained from the Centre for farmers. Even if the rains fail, our government will not abandon farmers. This is not a conflict between Congress and BJP. Farmers' interests are bigger than party politics. Our state government has chosen farmers' interest. Let BJP leaders of the state clarify whether they will stand with farmers or with their party," Dr G Parameshwara concluded.