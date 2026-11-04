The Himachal Pradesh High Court has mandated strict guidelines for the upcoming Renuka Ji Fair, including buffer zones, noise restrictions, and waste management to protect the ecological integrity of the local wetland and wildlife sanctuary.

High Court Mandates Restrictions for Renuka Ji Fair

The Himachal Pradesh High Court has issued a series of stringent directions to regulate commercial activities, noise pollution, sanitation and waste management during the upcoming Renuka Ji Fair, emphasising the need to protect the ecologically fragile Renuka Ji Wetland and Wildlife Sanctuary. A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice G S Sandhawalia and Justice Bipin C Negi issued the directions while hearing a batch of petitions, including CWPIL No. 46 of 2024, concerning environmental protection and regulatory arrangements in and around the Renuka Ji area.

Restrictions on Commercial Activity and Noise

In a significant restriction, the court directed that no commercial stalls or tents shall be permitted within a 100-metre buffer zone of Renuka Ji Lake, Parshuram Tal and the sacred Parikrama route. The restriction aims to ensure that pilgrims can move freely and enjoy an unobstructed view of the religious and natural surroundings.

The court also imposed strict restrictions on noise pollution, directing that loudspeakers and amplified sound systems shall not be used within the sanctuary limits. It further directed that cultural programmes and stages be organised outside the sanctuary area. The Himachal Pradesh State Pollution Control Board has been tasked with monitoring noise levels on a daily basis during the fair.

Sanitation, Waste Management, and Oversight

On sanitation and waste management, the authorities have been directed to ensure the availability of at least 100 temporary toilets and deploy additional sanitation personnel to maintain cleanliness throughout the event. The court also directed the constitution of a Joint Flying Squad at the entry points to monitor and restrict the use of plastic during the fair. Vendors will be held responsible for collecting and taking back packaging waste generated through their commercial activities, ensuring that the burden of waste disposal does not fall entirely on the local administration.

For effective implementation of the directions, the court has provided for an inspection committee comprising the Amicus Curiae, officials from the Wildlife Department and Pollution Control Board, along with nominees of the Deputy Commissioner. The committee will undertake joint inspections before and after the fair to assess compliance with the environmental safeguards.

Removal of Unauthorised Structures

The Bench also expressed concern over delays in removing unauthorised structures and encroachments on government land in the Renuka Ji area. It directed the authorities to expedite legal proceedings for the removal of such structures while strictly adhering to the law and the principles laid down by the Supreme Court. The court emphasised the importance of coordinated action by the district administration and concerned departments to ensure that the religious fair is conducted without compromising the ecological sensitivity of the wetland and wildlife sanctuary. The matter has been listed for further hearing and compliance review on December 15.

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