Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present her record ninth consecutive Union Budget for 2026-27. Ahead of the presentation, she met President Droupadi Murmu. The budget session follows the tabling of the Economic Survey.

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday left from her residence in Lucknow ahead of the Union Budget 2026-27, which will be presented in the Parliament today by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Union Finance Minister will present the Union Budget for the financial year 2026-27 in the Lok Sabha as part of the ongoing Budget session of Parliament.

Meanwhile, Sitharaman arrived at Rashtrapati Bhavan to meet President Droupadi Murmu carrying her trademark 'bahi-khata', a tablet wrapped in a red-coloured cloth bearing a golden-coloured national emblem on it. FM Sitharaman is set to present her record ninth consecutive budget today at 11 am in the Lok Sabha.

Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary, Chief Economic Advisor Dr V Anantha Nageswaran, Chairman of the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) Ravi Agrawal and other officials of the Finance Ministry were seen accompanying the Finance Minister.

Budget Presentation Formalities

The Finance Minister will also lay on the table two statements under Section 3(1) of the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) Act, 2003. These include the Medium-term Fiscal Policy-cum-Fiscal Policy Strategy Statement and the Macro-economic Framework Statement.

The List of Business further states that Sitharaman will move for leave to introduce the Finance Bill, 2026, in the Lok Sabha. She will also formally introduce the Bill. The Finance Bill gives legal effect to the financial proposals of the government.

Economic Survey Tabled Ahead of Budget

On Thursday, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the Economic Survey of India in Parliament for the financial year 2025-26. The tabling of the Economic Survey ahead of the Budget follows the long-standing tradition of outlining the state of the economy before detailing future fiscal plans.

'Report Card' on the Economy

The Economic Survey of India is regarded as the nation's official annual "report card" on the economy. It provides a comprehensive, data-backed review of the economy's performance over the previous year and offers a broad roadmap for future policy direction.

As the government's flagship annual report, it reviews key economic developments over the past 12 months. The survey plays a crucial role in the lead-up to the Union Budget. While the Budget focuses on future government spending, taxation, and policy measures, the Economic Survey explains why those decisions are necessary by analysing past economic performance and trends.

The Economic Survey is prepared by the Economic Division of the Department of Economic Affairs under the leadership of the Chief Economic Adviser (CEA). It is presented in two parts, each focusing on different aspects of the economy.

Budget Session Schedule

The Budget session will span 30 sittings over 65 days, concluding on April 2. The two Houses will adjourn for a recess on February 13 and reconvene on March 9 to enable the Standing Committees to examine the Demands for Grants of various ministries and departments.

