| Updated : Feb 01 2026, 07:46 AM IST
Union Budget 2026 LIVE Updates: All Eyes on FM as Reforms Expected Amid Global Chaos
Summary
Union Budget 2026-27 Live Updates: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget in Parliament today. Get the live coverage of speech, key announcements, policy changes, and sector-wise updates impacting income tax, GST, jobs, agriculture, railways, infrastructure, defence, health, and the overall economy.
Union Budget 2026 LIVE Updates:Union Budget 2026 Live Updates: Which Sectors Are in the Spotlight Today?
As Budget Day unfolds, market watchers are tracking a few key sectors more closely than usual. Banking, real estate, defence, railways and textiles are expected to see plenty of action as announcements roll in.
Infrastructure, power and agriculture stocks are also on the radar for signals on government spending and policy support. Meanwhile, financial and housing-related stocks could move based on tax changes or interest-rate cues from the Budget.
Union Budget 2026 LIVE Updates:Union Budget 2026 Live: Gold Duty Cut or Hike? All Eyes on Today’s Big Call
As the Budget is unveiled, gold buyers and traders are watching closely. Imported gold remains under scrutiny because of its impact on the rupee and India’s current account. The government’s decision on customs duty today could make all the difference.
A duty cut could turn the recent price dip into a good buying chance for households, while a hike may add to the worries of jewellers and bullion traders already hit by soaring prices.
Union Budget 2026 LIVE Updates:Union Budget 2026 Live Updates: Economic Survey vs Budget — What’s the Real Difference?
With Budget Day here, many people mix up the Economic Survey and the Union Budget. Think of the Economic Survey as a report card. Tabled on January 29, it looks back at how the economy has performed, what worked, and what didn’t.
The Union Budget, on the other hand, is the action plan. It takes those ideas and turns them into real numbers, deciding where the government will spend, how it will raise money, and what it means for taxpayers.
Union Budget 2026 LIVE Updates:Union Budget 2026 Live Updates: What’s the Difference Between Direct and Indirect Tax?
As Budget Day unfolds, many taxpayers often wonder how different taxes actually affect them. Simply put, a direct tax is one you pay directly to the government. Income tax is the best-known example, as it’s linked to how much you earn.
Indirect taxes work differently. These are added to the price of goods and services and are paid by consumers without much notice. GST is a classic example — every time you shop or dine out, you pay it. While direct taxes depend on income, indirect taxes impact everyone who spends.
Union Budget 2026 LIVE Updates:Union Budget 2026 Live: FM Sitharaman Set to Make History with Ninth Straight Budget
All eyes are on Parliament today as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman prepares to present her ninth consecutive Union Budget, a rare feat in India’s political and economic history. Having held the finance portfolio since 2019, Sitharaman’s run includes two interim Budgets delivered during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tenure.
With this presentation, she moves past veteran leaders like P Chidambaram and Pranab Mukherjee in terms of consecutive Budgets, placing her among the longest-serving finance ministers in the country. Sitharaman is now just one step away from matching the long-standing record held by former Prime Minister Morarji Desai, who presented 10 Budgets between 1959 and 1969.
Union Budget 2026 LIVE Updates:Union Budget 2026 Live: Indian Stock Market Open Today? Here’s What Investors Should Know
As Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2026, the Indian stock market is open today for a special trading session. Both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) have officially confirmed that trading will take place on Budget Day, allowing investors to react in real time to key policy announcements and economic measures unveiled in Parliament.