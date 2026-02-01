Union Budget 2026-27 has brought major relief for patients across India, especially those suffering from cancer and rare diseases. Presenting her record ninth budget in Parliament, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the exemption of basic customs duty on 17 important drugs and medicines.

The move is expected to make treatment more affordable for thousands of patients who depend on expensive imported medicines. The Finance Minister said the step is aimed at easing the financial burden on families dealing with serious health conditions.

She also announced that seven more rare diseases will be added to the list of conditions eligible for duty-free personal imports of medicines, special drugs, and food used in treatment. This will help patients who often rely on costly medicines not made in India.