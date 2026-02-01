The Union Budget for 2026-27 proposes a total government expenditure of Rs 53.47 lakh crore, showing a strong focus on growth, inclusion and long-term development. Out of this, Rs 41.25 lakh crore is marked for revenue expenditure, while Rs 12.22 lakh crore is set aside for capital expenditure.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the Budget follows the government’s three-fold kartavya framework, which focuses on economic growth, social inclusion and building long-term national capacity. She described the Budget as being driven by Yuva Shakti, or youth power, and said it reflects the government’s sankalp to support the poor, underprivileged and disadvantaged.

The Budget also aims to keep India stable and resilient at a time when the global economic environment remains uncertain.