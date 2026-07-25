Amarnath Yatra has resumed on Saturday after a six-day suspension caused by heavy rainfall. Pilgrims are using the Baltal route, while the Pahalgam route remains closed. Heavy rains in Doda district have led to road closures and rising river levels.

Amarnath Yatra Resumes Via Baltal Route

The Amarnath Yatra resumed on Saturday after a six-day suspension due to heavy rainfall and deteriorating weather conditions, with a fresh batch of pilgrims leaving the Bhagwati Nagar base camp in Jammu for the Kashmir Valley under tight security arrangements.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on July 19 officially suspended the Yatra on both the Pahalgam and Baltal routes to ensure the safety of pilgrims after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a warning of heavy rainfall across the Union Territory.

The convoy carrying the pilgrims departed from the Jammu base camp early in the morning and successfully crossed Udhampur as it proceeded towards the Kashmir Valley.

Authorities have allowed pilgrims departing from the Jammu base camp to travel exclusively via the Baltal route. However, the alternative Pahalgam route remains closed for movement as bad weather continues to affect track conditions in that sector.

The resumption of the pilgrimage comes after authorities reviewed the weather and ground conditions following the six-day suspension.

The 57-day Amarnath Yatra began on July 3 and will conclude on August 28 on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. The annual Amarnath Yatra attracts thousands of devotees from across the country, who undertake the pilgrimage to the holy cave shrine in south Kashmir.

Heavy Rains Wreak Havoc in Doda, Ramban

Meanwhile, continuous heavy rainfall in Doda district has led to the temporary closure of the Doda-Pul Doda Road and the Pul Doda-Ghat GMC Road. Several link roads have also been blocked.

Speaking to ANI, Doda Deputy Commissioner Krishan Lal said the situation is being regularly monitored as rivers and streams in the district are in spate.

He said people living in areas near the river were relocated to safer places after the water level rose.

He added that 56 interior roads in Doda district remain closed due to the continuous rainfall, while restoration work is underway.

Furthermore, the water level of the Jhelum River has risen, while multiple gates of the Baglihar Hydroelectric Power Project Dam in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district have been opened to regulate the increased inflow following heavy rains.